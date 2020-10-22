WITH views looking across to the Campsies, the outlook from this penthouse bathroom could be as good as it gets.

Imagine soaking in your favourite bubble bath from the Glasgow penthouse apartment only to look out to the rolling countryside.

From the bespoke bathroom you can look out across North from Park Quadrant, to Great Western road direction. The steeple in the background is Webster’s Theatre with the view reaching over to the Campsie’s.

The penthouse lies in the historic Park Circus area of Glasgow. There had been a missing link in the design for some 150 years, but now the Park Quadrant Residences finally completes the concentric ring of Victorian terraces in one of the city’s most sought after locations, which was first envisioned by architect, Charles Wilson in 1851.

Developed by Ambassador Living, Park Quadrant Residencies in the city’s West End - there are 98 properties with the penthouse apartments already sold out.

Even one of the smaller apartments will set you back £405,000 with duplexes rising to £672,000. As for the penthouse - if you need to ask perhaps you can't afford the pricetag.

The one, two, three and four bedroom apartments and duplex properties, all have lift access and private residents’ parking.

There are some stunning features with the striking natural sandstone façade, oversized bay windows and elegant high ceilings.

This last collection, which spans three final cores named after renowned Glaswegian Architects Leitch, Holmes and Mackintosh , includes an array of apartment choices including some brand new types only available at the East gable end and a limited collection of exclusive duplex apartments, each with their own private terrace and master bedroom suite spanning an entire floor.

All the residences within the development feature scream luxury. From the exclusive Kohler bathrooms and Leicht German kitchens with Gaggenau and Siemens appliances, to the underfloor heating, oversized doors, high ceilings and large bay windows.

There are even 11 boutique interior designed entrance lobbies and a full-time residents’ concierge, styled on Manhattan apartment complexes.

Vivi Iafrate, sales and marketing manager for Ambassador Living, said: “Park Quadrant Residencies is a rare development that has redefined luxury city living, we have refused to compromise on our ultimate vision and it really leaves its mark on anyone who visits.

“With the final phase of homes now released this truly is the last opportunity to capture your own exclusive piece of Glasgow’s rich history. The final release of homes really is the end of an era for us but also a very proud moment as we finally complete what has now become one of the most prestigious addresses in Scotland.”