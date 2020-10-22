Scotland has recorded a further 17 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours.

Speaking at the Scottish Government's daily briefing on Thursday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed a total of 1712 people tested positive for the virus in the last day, pushing the country's total since the beginning of the pandemic to 52,615.

The figure marks 19.8% of those newly tested.

With the 17 new deaths, the country's death toll now sits at 2670.

Of the new cases, 584 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 457 in Lanarkshire, 192 in Lothian and 151 in Ayrshire and Arran.

As of midnight last night, 928 were in hospital, an increase of 55 since yesterday, and 74 people were in ICU.