Three non-coronavirus wards have been forced to close after Covid-19 outbreaks were reported in a major Scottish hospital.
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee is investigating cases that led to wards two, three and 19 being 'locked down' as they close to visitors and new admissions.
NHS Tayside said tests have been offered to patients in the wards and relevant staff.
A spokesperson for the health board said: “The wards are not accepting new admissions and visiting has been temporarily suspended.
“All appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been put in place and Public Health Scotland has been informed.
“The public should be reassured that NHS Tayside has separate care pathways for patients presenting with Covid-19 symptoms, for urgent presentations and for patients attending for planned procedures or treatments. These pathways are supported by testing for Covid-19.”
The health board is also testing asymptomatic workers, in line with Government guidance, and provides appropriate personal protective equipment for staff working in areas with confirmed or suspected coronavirus patients.
