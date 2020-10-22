Five of Scotland’s hospitality industry bodies are to begin legal action against the Scottish Government for restrictions they say have targeted pubs 'with no sound evidence.'

The Scottish Beer & Pub Association, The Scottish Licensed Trade Association, UKHospitality (Scotland), the Scottish Hospitality Group and the Night Time Industries Association Scotland said they had been advised by a legal expert that there is a case for a Judicial Review.

Paul Waterson, group spokesman, said the continuation of restrictions in the central belt and the forthcoming tier system would lead to 'the end of the industry' and claimed the government was basing decisions on anectdotal evidence rather than science.

He cited evidence which he said showed hospitality restrictions have had a “0.1-0.2 impact on the R number” in Northern Ireland.

A joint letter has been delivered to the Scottish Government with a deadline for a response set for 4pm on October 28.

In a statement the group's spokesman Paul Waterson said: "It is with regret that we now commence with this first stage in the legal process.

"We understand and entirely support the goal of suppressing the virus, but our sector is at breaking-point.

“Despite having more mitigation measures than other sectors and the vast majority of operators going above-and-beyond in ensuring customer safety, our sector has been repeatedly targeted without consultation and without the evidence.

“Anecdotal evidence is not the way to go about making government decisions and the sector should not be used as a balance to uncontrollable risks in other far less regulated and unmonitored sectors.

“Evidence just published in Northern Ireland clearly states that the closure of hospitality only has an “0.1-0.2 impact on the R number” and that the lockdown there has been brought about to ensure behavioural and policy compliance in other areas.

"Effectively confirming that the hospitality industry has been held up as the sacrificial lamb.

“The economic support offered to premises doesn’t come close to compensating the businesses and means jobs are being lost and livelihoods ruined.

"Any measures must be proportionate and be backed up by evidence, we do not believe that is the case here."

“The industry simply cannot endure the extension of the current restriction, further restrictive measures expected from the 2nd of November or get into a stop start situation.

"We are now facing the end of our industry as we know it."