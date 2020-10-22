The number of people being admitted to hospital in Lanarkshire with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 is now higher than at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic.

In a statement, NHS Lanarkshire said its hospitals hit 90% capacity on October 21 and were treating 220 patients with confirmed Covid-19 and a further 44 with suspected Covid-19.

The weekly rate of positive tests in NHS Lanarkshire far surpasses the figure in other health boards at present, with 352.6 cases per 100,000.

In Glasgow, where Covid was most prevalent in September, the figure is currently 242.7.

It comes after Professor Jason Leitch, Scotland's national clinical director, said the Scottish Government has been "watching Lanarkshire very carefully for two or three weeks".

He said challenges in the area included a "travelling student population" who commute in an and out of cities such as Glasgow for university, and household mixing by older adults.

Prof Leitch said: "One of the reasons for the very draconian and horrible hospitality measures was that slightly older age group in Lanarkshire because a lot of them were related to house meetings or going out."

He added that Lanarkshire might face stricter rules than other parts of Scotland once the five-tier system is rolled out in November, but said discussions and analysis was still ongoing.

NHS Lanarkshire is now appealing to the public for help in reducing Covid rates by following public health guidance.

Judith Park, director of acute services for NHS Lanarkshire, said: “We are currently treating more than 200 patients with confirmed Covid-19 in our hospitals, which is more patients than at the height of the first wave of the pandemic.

“I would like to remind the public that Covid-19 is causing severe pressure on our NHS resources in Lanarkshire. In fact, Lanarkshire currently has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 transmission in Scotland.

“To protect our loved ones, our staff and our hospitals, it is vitally important that we all follow Scottish Government guidance, especially in relation to F.A.C.T.S.

“Everyone should take care to wear a face covering when indoors, on public transport or when physical distancing is difficult. We should avoid crowded places and clean our hands regularly.

"We should also keep a two metre distance from others and self-isolate and book a test if we show symptoms.”

At the height of the pandemic, 9,279 people attended emergency departments across Lanarkshire.

In September this increased by over 6,600 to 15,898.

NHS Lanarkshire said it has also seen an increase of 1,498 patients requiring subsequent admission to hospital.

This month’s figures are set to be even higher.

Ms Park added: “Our emergency departments are also exceptionally busy.

“We want to provide the best and safest care for our patients. To do that, I am appealing to the public for their help in reducing the risk of Covid-19 in Lanarkshire hospitals.

“We need to ensure that our hospitals comply with physical distancing. Therefore, please do not attend our emergency departments unless it is an emergency.

“If you have an appointment at one of our clinics or departments, please attend alone. The exception to this is for children and vulnerable adults, who can be accompanied by one person.”

People who need immediate medical assistance should call their GP practice, or 111 out of hours, and in emergencies dial 999.

Emergency departments should still be used for serious conditions such as suspected heart attacks, strokes, severe asthma or diabetic collapse.

Other community health services, including GP practices and pharmacists, are still available for other health needs and concerns.

NHS Lanarkshire also has minor injuries units.

Ms Park said: “Your community pharmacy and GP practices are open. The first appointment may be by telephone or video call however this is an important step in finding out if you, or someone you know, needs urgent medical help.”