An NHS health board region hit hard by coronavirus is now dealing with an outbreak at a Scottish care home.
NHS Lanarkshire confirmed an outbreak at Lindsayfield Lodge care home in East Kilbride which it is working to contain - with reports of 15 people having tested positive.
READ MORE: Multiple wards at major Scottish hospital forced to close amid outbreaks of Covid-19
It comes after the health board announced that its hospitals hit 90 per cent capacity on October 21, and were treating more patients for Covid-19 than at the peak of the first wave.
Speaking of the recent care home outbreak, Ashley Goodfellow, NHS Lanarkshire consultant in public health, said: “NHS Lanarkshire’s health protection team is currently managing an outbreak in Lindsayfield Lodge.
READ MORE: Health board in Covid hotspot warns its hospitals are now 90 per cent full
“We are working closely with the care home manager and have provided outbreak management and infection prevention and control advice and support to the home."
She added: “NHS Lanarkshire’s health protection team is in regular contact with all care homes which have an outbreak until they are resolved and formally declared over.
“We recognise this has been a difficult time for care home residents, their families and friends, and members of staff.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment