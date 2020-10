YOU report the scenario of a Royal Navy officer responsible for the nuclear weapons on a UK submarine being allegedly unfit for duty through drink; fortunately, the boat was in a dock at the time ("Nuclear sub officer sent home as ‘unfit’ for duty", The Herald, October 20).

However, answer me this: if the UK has an independent nuclear deterrent why is HMS Vigilant currently having routine maintenance carried out in a foreign country at a US Navy base in the US State of Georgia? Why are our supposedly independent submarines specifically designed and constructed to carry rented US missiles? Why do our rented US missiles carry nuclear warheads almost identical to their US counterparts in a flagrant abuse of international agreements? Why in Senate business regarding nuclear deterrence is the "independent" UK fleet lumped in with that of the United States? How in anyone’s twisted mind can that be defined as being independent?