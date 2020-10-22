Over 60 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed among the student community, it has been revealed.
Case numbers for Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen were previously unknown, however the incident management team (IMT) dealing with the outbreak has confirmed that a total of 63 cases have been recorded since September 15.
Those infected live in university halls, as well as private halls and flats.
According to the IMT, transmission is not believed to have occurred on the university's campus.
A spokesperson for the incident management team said: “An ongoing multi-agency investigation has confirmed that there has been a total of 63 cases of COVID-19 identified within Robert Gordon University’s student population, since September 15.
“This figure includes those living in various locations - including university halls of residents, private flats and private halls elsewhere.
“Working with the university and private accommodation managers, various control measures have been implemented in an effort to curb the risk of transmission. The IMT does not believe transmission has occurred at RGU’s campus.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment