Key workers in Aberdeen including NHS Grampian staff, the Scottish Ambulance Service, Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and Aberdeen City Council staff are being thanked for their efforts with a special rainbow light display on the iconic Marischal College building.
The hi-tech lighting system will see the Aberdeen City Council’s headquarters lit with colourful lights in honour of key workers will be in place until Saturday - visible when dark.
The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “Key workers all over the city have been hard-working and dedicated since the start of coronavirus, often putting their own lives at risk to help our communities.
READ MORE: Aberdeen Christmas market set to bring festive cheer despite pandemic
“We want to thank them for their efforts and it is only fitting that the first display of the new lighting system on our beautiful baronial Marischal College building recognises them using the rainbow which was such a feature during lockdown.
“It’s great that we’ll be able to light up Marischal College again as it’s a popular feature with residents, and it’s fantastic when we can highlight the work of charities and other good causes.”
But it won't be the last lighting display to illuminate the building, and charities wanting to inquire about getting Marischal College lit up should email LordProvost@aberdeencity.gov.uk.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.