A NEW cluster of coronavirus cases has been identified on one of Scotland's islands.

NHS Western Isles have confirmed that three Lewis residents have tested positive for coronavirus earlier today.

The health board stated that the three residents infected with the virus are now self isolating at home, following a short inpatient stay for one.

NHS bosses have confirmed that all the appropriate Test and Protect guidance and support are fully underway.

Due to reasons of patient confidentiality, no further details will be released for the time being.

NHS Western Isles Chief Executive Gordon Jamieson, said: “We would like to reassure our local communities and visitors to the island that we are taking all necessary steps to contact trace, and contain the virus.

22/10/20: a new cluster of three cases of COVID-19 on Lewis, all linked. Contact tracing well underway. All 3 now self isolating at home

No new cases in Uist today. Please keep up safety measures and restrictions across our communities. pic.twitter.com/pKtNSmEBoG — NHS Western Isles (@NHSWI) October 22, 2020

"But it is vital that everyone in the Western Isles re double their efforts and follows the current Scottish Government restrictions and FACTS guidance to limit any spread of the virus.”

The health board has asked any residents to be mindful of the most common symptoms, including a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, and/or a change in sense of smell and/or taste.

A statement from the health board read: "If you are experiencing any of the above symptoms, no matter how mild, you and your household should immediately self isolate and book a test.

"To access testing in the Western Isles, contact the COVID-19 Response Team on 01851 601151 or email: wi-hb.covid19queries@nhs.net

"The phoneline will be staffed from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday with an answering machine available outwith those hours.

"Alternatively you can complete the online COVID-19 Testing Programme Referral Form (NHS Western Isles) https://www.coronavirus.wi.nhs.scot/?page_id=2195."

It comes after an outbreak of cases on South Uist appears to have been controlled, after the tally of positive tests reached almost 50.