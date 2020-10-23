First Lady Melania Trump has made her first public appearance since her Covid-19 diagnosis.
The First Lady had cancelled an appearance two days ago after contracting coronavirus at the start of the month.
At the last US debate, which was marred by candidates interrupting each other, the First Lady sparked controversy along with other members of the Trump family, by removing their mask, against the advice of the government.
Melania Trump is in attendance for the presidential debate pic.twitter.com/OTpfcTdLee— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2020
Mr Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump, were diagnosed with coronavirus with just a month to go until the US election.
Flotus appeared dressed all in black and wore a facemask as she entered.
.@FLOTUS Melania Trump at the final debate tonight#Debates2020 #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/WwJeq2lzoO— FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) October 23, 2020
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment