First Lady Melania Trump has made her first public appearance since her Covid-19 diagnosis.

The First Lady had cancelled an appearance two days ago after contracting coronavirus at the start of the month. 

At the last US debate, which was marred by candidates interrupting each other, the First Lady sparked controversy along with other members of the Trump family, by removing their mask, against the advice of the government. 

Mr Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump, were diagnosed with coronavirus with just a month to go until the US election.

Flotus appeared dressed all in black and wore a facemask as she entered. 