18 new deaths have been announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 1,401 new positive cases were announced today.

This represents 20.6% of newly-tested individuals, and 8% of total tests carried out.

Nicola Sturgeon announced that 975 patients are currently being treated for confirmed coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland - an increase of 41.

76 people are intensive care - two more than yesterday.

493 of the new cases were reported in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 413 in Lanarkshire and 169 in Lothian and 117 in Ayrshire and Arran.

A total of 54,016 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland.

A total of 2,688 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.