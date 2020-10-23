NICOLA Sturgeon has unveiled the five-tier lockdown system that will guide Scotland's response to the virus over the coming months.

The First Minister outlined details of the changes as she insisted progress has been made in tackling the virus.

She insisted: "We are not back at square one."

Ms Sturgeon said the intention is to keep schools open at all levels.

The new lockdown system runs from level 0, which is as close to normal as possible without a vaccine or other effective treatment, to level 4.

The latter would see stringent restrictions closer to a full lockdown, such as the closure of bars and restaurants and a ban on tourism.

Non-essential travel would not be allowed into or out of level 4 areas.

If necessary, there would be limits on travel distance, or a requirement to stay at home.

Non-essential retail would be closed, although click and collect would be permitted.

Gyms would be shut and there would be no use of public transport permitted, except for essential purposes.

However six people from two households would still be able to meet outdoors, and there would be no limit on outdoor exercise.

Ms Sturgeon said the new system allows the Scottish Government to take a national approach if required.

But it also allows for regional variations.

She said the Scottish Government will set out which area is expected to go into which level next week.

Level 1 would see slightly more restrictions but a "reasonable degree of normality overall".

Levels 2 entails restrictions broadly similar to those currently in place at the moment outside of the central belt.

Level 3 is roughly equivalent to the restrictions currently in force in the central belt, although Ms Sturgeon said it will allow resaurants to open at least partially.

Ms Sturgeon outlined a support package for businesses impacted by restrictions.

She unveiled the new system as 1,401 new positive coronavirus cases were recorded overnight.

This is a developing story.