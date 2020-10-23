NICOLA Sturgeon has today set out Scotland's new five-tier local lockdown system.

The new set of restrictions has been anticipated since a similar three-tiered system was introduced in England by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

If approved at Holyrood next week, the new measures will come into force in Scotland on Monday, November 2.

The three middle tiers will be broadly similar to the English system - with Scotland also introducing a more extreme tier akin to a "fuller lockdown", as well as a lower level with "slightly more freedoms".

The First Minister said the decision on what levels each area will apply to will be discussed in coming days and reviewed weekly.

Here, we set out what the five tiers mean and what we know so far:

Level 0

Nicola Sturgeon said Level 0 is "broadly comparable" to the position reached in Scotland in August "when the virus was very suppressed, but still a threat."

She added: "At this level, we would be able to meet indoors with 8 people from 3 households. And most businesses would be open, albeit with safety measures in place."

Level 1

At Level 1 there is slightly more restrictions - with indoor household meetings reducing to six people from two households.

However she hopes there will still be a "reasonable degree of normality".

The First Minister said: "This is similar to the situation we were at in mid September, as cases started to rise again but prevalence was still fairly low."

7-day positive rate per 100,000 population (Scottish Government)

Level 2

The First Minister said "Levels 2 and 3 are intended to apply at times such as now, when transmission is higher and rising."

She said: ""Level 2 entails restrictions broadly similar to those currently in place just now outside the central belt – with limitations on hospitality and no gatherings in people’s homes."

Currently pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes elsewhere in Scotland are only allowed to serve indoor customers between 6am and 6pm with a ban on alcohol inside, although alcoholic drinks can be served until 10pm in outdoor areas.

Level 3

Level 3 is broadly similar to the tougher restrictions which currently apply across the central belt, with much of hospitality being closed completely.

Since October 9, bars and licensed restaurants in five health board areas – Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian and Forth Valley – have been forced to close for all but takeaways.

Ms Sturgeon added: "There are however some key differences – for example we envisage restaurants being able to open, at least partially, in Level 3.

"Levels 2 and 3 are intended to apply for relatively short periods ot time to bring transmission under control."

Level 4

The First Minister said restrictions at Level 4 are "closer to a full lockdown", with things like non-essential shops being closed.

She said: "We would not use [Level 4] unless absolutely necessary – would apply when transmission rates are or threatening to become very high, with corresponding pressure on the NHS."

"However even under level 4 restrictions, 6 people from up to 2 households could still meet outdoors; there would be no limit on outdoor exercise for individuals; and manufacturing and construction businesses would stay open, with safety measures in place."

"In other words, we do not envisage returning to a situation as severe as the first lockdown."

Positive cases in Scotland (Scottish Government)

What about schools?





The First Minister said the "objective at all levis is, as far as possible, to keep schools open - though with necessary safety measures in place.

"That is in the best interests of children and young people."

What about those who are shielding?





The First Minister says anoyone who is shielding should continue to follow the general public advice.

However she added: "Today’s publication also provides additional advice for each level of restrictions - for activities like going to work, school, shopping and having contact with others.

"You will find this advice in the framework itself, and the CMO is sending you a letter today.

"You can follow this advice to the letter if you want to. However if you want to understand the evidence, and take informed decisions, we will shortly be publishing a guide to help you to do that."

The First Minister also pointed people towards the National Helpline for advice and support – the number is 0800 111 4000."

When will the full guidance be published?





Nicola Sturgeon says full details will appear on the gov.scot website today.