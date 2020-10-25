Supermarket chains such as Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Lidl, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Iceland, Spar and Waitrose have urgently recalled a number of items.
We've rounded up the latest products to be recalled.
If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, return them to the place of purchase to get a refund.
Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets
Lidl GB is recalling Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets (Stevia variant) because aspartame, (E951) is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk to sufferers of phenylketonuria (PKU).
Product details:
- Name: Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets
- Pack size: 100 tablets
- Batch code: L 91424 C
- Best before/end date: December 2022
Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken
Aldi have recalled Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken due to salmonella concerns.
Product details:
- Name: Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken
- Pack size: 210g
- Batch code: L15320, L14720, L14820, L14920, L15020, L15120, L16020
- Best before: May 25, 2022
- Name: Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken
- Pack size: 210g
- Batch code: L15320, L14720, L14820, L14920, L15020, L15120, L16020
- Best before: May 25, 2022
Pork and Chorizo Burgers
Waitrose & Partners are recalling their Easy to Cook Pork and Chorizo Burgers because they contain egg which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.
Product details:
- Name: Waitrose & Partners Easy to Cook Pork and Chorizo Burgers
- Pack size: 280g
- Use by: All date codes
- Allergens: Egg
Stockley’s recalls Fruit Sherbets
Stockley’s is recalling Fruit Sherbets because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
The affected product was only sold in Iceland stores.
Product details:
- Name: Stockley’s Fruit Sherbets
- Pack size: 250g
- Batch code: 0255
- Best before: February 2022 and March 2022
- Allergens: Milk
Worthenshaws recalls Kirsty’s Classic Beef Lasagne
Worthenshaws Ltd is recalling Kirsty’s Classic Beef Lasagne because it contains a statement on the label that the product is free from all 14 allergens, which is not accurate as the product contains oats (that are gluten-free). Oats is also not emphasised on the label.
This means the product is suitable for someone following a gluten-free diet, however, it is not suitable for those who have an allergy to Oats.
Product details:
- Kirsty’s Mini Classic Beef Lasagne
- Pack size: 250g
- Use by: all dates between 2 September to 19 October 2020
- Allergens: Gluten (oats)
- Name: Kirsty’s Classic Beef Lasagne
- Pack size: 400g
- Use by: all dates between 10 September to 24 October 2020
- Allergens: Gluten (oats)
Chocolate Mini Cupcakes
Waitrose & Partners is recalling Chocolate Mini Cupcakes 9s because of undeclared walnuts (nuts).
The product was mis-packed and contains Coffee and Walnut Mini Cupcakes instead. Therefore, the product contains walnuts (nuts) which are not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to walnuts (nuts).
Product details:
- Name: Waitrose Chocolate Mini Cupcakes 9s (pack of 9)
- Best before: October 6, 2020
- Allergens: Nuts (walnut)
Chicken Breast Sizzlers
SPAR is recalling Pesto Chicken Breast Sizzlers because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.
Product details:
- Name: SPAR Pesto Chicken Breast Sizzlers
- Pack size: 330g
- Batch codes: 140920026 and 110920016
- Use by: 22/23 September 2020
- Allergens: Egg
Tiger Tiger Spicy Pad Thai Paste
JK Foods (UK) is recalling Tiger Tiger Spicy Pad Thai Paste because it contains peanuts which is not correctly emphasised on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.
Uncle Roy’s recalls Rabbie's Super Horseradish
Uncle Roy’s Ltd is recalling because it contains mustard which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.
- Product details:
- Name: Rabbie's Super Horseradish
- Pack size: 190g/6.7oz
- Batch code: 126187, 126621, 127425, 127426, 128255, 128972, 128973, 130324, 130325, 130511, 131592
- Best before/end date: All dates up to and including the end of June 2022
Allergens: Mustard
Van der Meulen recalls Melba Thins Original
Van der Meulen is recalling Melba Thins Original because they contain egg which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.
- Product details:
- Name: Van der Meulen Melba Thins Original
- Pack size: 100g
- Best before: April 30, 2021
- Allergens: Egg
Co-op recalls Chocolate Caramel Shortcake Bites
Co-op have recalled their packs of 18 Chocolate Caramel Shortcake Bites.
This is because some packs contain an incorrect product resulting in barley (gluten) not being mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to barley or gluten.
- Product details:
- Name: Co-op 18 Chocolate Caramel Shortcake Bites
- Pack size: 18 pieces
- Best before: October 16, 2020
- Allergens: Gluten (barley)
The Co-op said: "Return product to nearest Coop store for a refund.
"Alternatively, if you are currently self-isolating or shielding please contact our Customer Careline to arrange a refund. Contact: 0800 0686 727 customer.careline@coop.co.uk."
Country Products recalls Snak Shed Milk Chocolate Coated Jumbo Raisins
Country Products Ltd is recalling Snak Shed Milk Chocolate Coated Jumbo Raisins because they contain peanuts which are not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.
- Product details:
- Name: Snak Shed Milk Chocolate Coated Jumbo Raisins
- Pack size: 60g
- Batch code: MOR004 2LO 2107 0 and MOR004 2L6 2107 0
- Best before: July 21, 2021
- Allergens: Peanuts
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.