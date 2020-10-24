US president Donald Trump has branded Sacha Baron Cohen, the comedian behind the Borat films, "a creep".

Baron Cohen's new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, shows Mr Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a compromising position in a hotel room with a young woman acting as a journalist.

Mr Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night that he did not know what happened with Mr Giuliani.

But he said of Baron Cohen: "You know, years ago, he tried to scam me.

"And I was the only one that said: 'No way. This guy is a phony guy.'"

"I don't find him funny," the US leader said, adding: "To me, he's a creep."

Mr Trump appeared briefly on Da Ali G Show in 2003, but walked away from an interview with Baron Cohen's Ali G character after just a minute.

One scene in Baron Cohen's sequel to the original Borat movie shows Mr Giuliani on a bed, tucking in his shirt with his hand down his trousers after the woman helps him remove recording equipment.

Mr Giuliani called the scene "a hit job", and said he realised he was being set up.

He responded angrily to the clip. “The Borat video is a complete fabrication,” he tweeted.

“I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

In the new film, Borat’s “daughter” comes within feet of Donald Trump and shakes hands with the president’s son in a promotional video for the highly publicised comedy sequel.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s mockumentary film has been making headlines in the build-up to its release, with Mr Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani coming under scrutiny for his appearance in the movie.