President Donald Trump has tried to keep the focus on Democrat Joe Biden's oil comments in the final presidential debate.

Biden said he was supportive a "transition" away from oil in favour of renewable energy.

At a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida, Mr Trump revelled in Mr Biden's remarks, saying voters in Texas, Pennsylvania and other states would not like them.

He told supporters: "Even you don't like it. You know why you don't like it? "Because you like your gasoline at $2 (£1.54) and less per gallon."

Mr Biden's campaign released a statement hours after Thursday's debate declaring that the Democratic nominee would phase out taxpayer subsidies for fossil fuel companies, not the industry altogether.

Mr Trump also played for supporters a video of various comments that Mr Biden has made on fracking in a bid to make him look like he opposes it.

Mr Biden's position is that he does not support new fracking on federal lands. Most fracking occurs on private land.

The president talked extensively about Thursday night's debate in his Florida rallies.

He said Mr Biden "looked like he made it. It looked like it was going to be OK. He got off the stage, going back to his basement and then they hit him with the energy question. They hit him with a thing called oil."

His vice-presidential running mate, Kamala Harris, addressed the controversy on Friday while on the campaign trail in the US state of Georgia.

"Let's be really clear about this," said the California senator. "Joe Biden is not going to ban fracking. He is going to deal with the oil subsidies.

"You know, the president likes to take everything out of context.

"But let's be clear, what Joe was talking about was banning subsidies, but he will not ban fracking in America."