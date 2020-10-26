RECENT events within NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde Health Board indicate to me that there has been loss of any semblance of control over operational matters. In November 2019, the health board was put in limited level 4 special measures. These were extended in January 2020. Level 4 special measures indicate “significant risks to delivery, quality, financial performance or safety” and senior level external support is required. Focus was placed on finance, culture and leadership, and deficiencies in provision of scheduled care, unscheduled care and primary out-of-hours care.

At the time of writing, the NHSGG&C region has witnessed 633 deaths/million population related to Covid-19 compared with the Scottish average of 468/million. Following the first wave earlier this year there has been little evidence of effective planning for the second wave. As Glasgow hospitals fill again, the decision to cancel elective, non-Covid-19 admissions at Glasgow Royal Infirmary and Queen Elizabeth University Hospital was the first response. Dozens of patients who were self-isolating in preparation for surgery were cancelled with little or no notice. The public outcry forced the senior management team, pressured by politicians, to reverse this decision. It became apparent there was a total breakdown of internal communication and planning between NHSGG&C management and front-line service providers.