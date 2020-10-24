There have been 1,433 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
As well as the new cases, the latest figures from the Scottish Government show there have been 11 new reported deaths of those who have tested positive
84 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
985 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19.
The death toll under this measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - has risen to 2,699.
A total of 55,449 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 54,016 the previous day.
18,293 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results – 8.0% of these were positive.
READ MORE: Halloween Coronavirus: Scots urged to avoid guising as Scottish Government release Covid safety advice
The new figures come as advice for Halloween has been issued with families encouraged not to trick or treat in a bid to prevent the spread.
Of the tests carried out in Scotland, 1,597 (8.7%) were positive, 7,548 were from NHS Scotland labs while 10,745 were from the UK Government testing programme.
Of the new cases, 524 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 321 in Lanarkshire, 166 in Lothian, and 174 in Ayrshire and Arran.
There are 985 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up by 16 in 24 hours.
Of these patients, 84 are in intensive care, a rise of eight.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment