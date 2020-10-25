A Liverpool fan club based in Glasgow has urged members not to take part in the pay-per-view (PPV) scheme launched for Premier League matches, urging members instead to donate to a food bank.

The Glasgow Reds told members to boycott the PPV scheme and donate to a charity instead.

As a result, members of the Official Liverpool Supporters Club in Glasgow opted not to watch the Premier League champions defeat Sheffield United 2-1 on Sky Box Office, with money being given to food banks instead.

Taking to social media ahead of the match, they wrote: "Strange feeling knowing we’re choosing to NOT watch a Liverpool match for the first time. Shame on all those involved in £14.95 Premier League matches. We will boycott the PPV, with some members/committee opting to donate to charity & listen to it on the radio/wait for highlights.

"Naturally, we wouldn’t encourage anyone to try and find the many stream websites online to attempt to watch the game, as this is illegal. Whatever you opt for, please do so within current government guidelines and keep yourself, your family and your friends safe."

England's top-flight is charging fans £14.95-per-match to watch the matches not selected in the original TV picks, with the matches shown on the TV pair's Box Office channels.

The scheme, which has been slammed by supporters, has seen a number of protests.

The Glasgow Reds took part in the protest which coincides with the scheme launched by thespiritofshankly.com which asks fans to support a boycott of PPV, and make a donation to Fans Supporting Foodbanks online by texting: FOODBANKFC to 70460 to donate £5.