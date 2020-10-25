IT was a weekend of fond farewells at BBC Scotland as various big name broadcasters took their leave of the corporation as part of a cost-cutting drive.

Among those taking voluntary redundancy are Gordon Brewer, plus fellow Weekend GMS anchors Isabel Fraser and Bill Whiteford. Fraser was the first to say cheerio on Saturday, her last show with Brewer. After thanking the listeners, she paid tribute to the former Newsnight Scotland host as a “dream colleague”. The tables were turned the next day when Whiteford called Fraser “the best, most professional and funniest co-presenter ever”. In total, 60 jobs will go to save £6.2 million.