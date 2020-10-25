THE UK Government is reportedly drawing up plans for a dedicated unit to battle Scottish independence amid fears unionism is not being shouted about.

Reports suggest that Michael Gove will oversee a team which will include at least two full-time press officers to fight off SNP publicity while dedicated special adviser posts could be created.

The Sunday Times reported that both Mr Gove and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross are holding talks with Tory donors over help supporting a campaign ratcheting up ahead of next May’s Holyrood election.

A Whitehall source told the paper that the new media roles would be “more of an explaining role than an attack unit” - amid fears the SNP narrative is “uncontested”.

The insider added: “It also means that ministers shouldn’t be shy of explaining themselves to the Scottish Parliament or the Welsh Assembly if they are asked.

“We need to listen and engage more.”

A row emerged last month after UK ministers refused to appear in front of Holyrood committees while Scotland’s Migration Minister Ben Macpherson said his repeated calls for dialogue with Westminster have been ignored.

Mr Gove turned up to face MSPs after a change of heart from the UK Government.

Polls have consistently found most Scots back Nicola Sturgeon's handling of the Covid-19 crisis ahead of the UK Government - despite Westminster spending millions on the pandemic.

UK ministers have reportedly been shocked by the polls indicated the UK Government has received little or no credit for the furlough job retention scheme.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has suggested that the unionist campaign needs to “win hearts and minds” while admitting that opposition to Brexit north of the border has contributed to a surge in support for Scottish independence.

Mr Jack suggested that plans are being drawn up to shout more about the Union and that convincing Scots of the benefits of leaving the EU could be key.

Mr Jack stressed that both governments “have to work more constructively” but warned that “it’s a two-way street” and that Scottish ministers “have to meet us half-way over the bridge”.