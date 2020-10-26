Nasa is to make an announcement about an "exciting new discovery" about the Moon today.

The space agency said the discovery “contributes to Nasa’s efforts to learn about the Moon in support of deep space exploration”.

They teased the news last week, and has led to speculation by social media users.

But we will finally get to hear the news today - here's everything we know so far.

When will the Moon announcement be made?





The news will be broadcast live at 12pm EDT on Monday - which is 4pm in Greenwich mean Time.

How can I watch the Nasa conference?





There are a number of ways to watch the announcement live.

Nasa are making people aware of their live stream, which can be accessed here and will broadcast the media teleconference live.

You can also head over to Nasa TV on YouTube and check their Twitter for updates.

Who will be at the conference?





Paul Hertz, Astrophysics division director at NASA Headquarters, Washington

Jacob Bleacher, chief exploration scientist for the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters

Casey Honniball, postdoctoral fellow at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland

Naseem Rangwala, project scientist for the SOFIA mission, NASA’s Ames Research Center, Silicon Valley, California

What has Nasa said?





Nasa announced on Wednesday that they had an "exciting" new discovery about the Moon from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).

The discovery contributes to their efforts to learn about the Moon in support of "deep space exploration".

What could be announced?





People have been speculating the different things that may be announced.

Some have said that, because Dr Honniball will be in attendance, it could relate to the presence of water on the Moon.

However, it is not yet clear.