Official figures have revealed the areas in Scotland with the highest number of coronavirus over the last seven days.

The list from the Scottish Government is determined by the number of Covid cases per 100,000 population over the last seven days - today's data shows the rates between October 17-23.

You can view the official breakdown here.

Here are the ten areas in Scotland with the highest rate in the last week:

South Lanarkshire

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 1,166
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 363.8
  • Population: 320,530

North Lanarkshire

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 1,118
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 327.5
  • Population: 341,370

Glasgow City 

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 1,823
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 287.9
  • Population: 633,120

East Renfrewshire

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 229
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 239.7
  • Population: 95,530

East Dunbartonshire

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 257
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 236.6
  • Population: 108,640

North Ayrshire

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 309
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 229.3
  • Population: 134,740

West Lothian

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 408
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 222.8
  • Population: 183,100

East Ayrshire

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 265
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 217.2
  • Population: 122,010

Renfrewshire

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 378
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 211.1
  • Population: 179,100

West Dunbartonshire

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 161
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 181.0
  • Population: 88,930