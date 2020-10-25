Official figures have revealed the areas in Scotland with the highest number of coronavirus over the last seven days.
The list from the Scottish Government is determined by the number of Covid cases per 100,000 population over the last seven days - today's data shows the rates between October 17-23.
You can view the official breakdown here.
Here are the ten areas in Scotland with the highest rate in the last week:
South Lanarkshire
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 1,166
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 363.8
- Population: 320,530
North Lanarkshire
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 1,118
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 327.5
- Population: 341,370
Glasgow City
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 1,823
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 287.9
- Population: 633,120
East Renfrewshire
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 229
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 239.7
- Population: 95,530
East Dunbartonshire
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 257
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 236.6
- Population: 108,640
North Ayrshire
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 309
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 229.3
- Population: 134,740
West Lothian
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 408
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 222.8
- Population: 183,100
East Ayrshire
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 265
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 217.2
- Population: 122,010
Renfrewshire
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 378
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 211.1
- Population: 179,100
West Dunbartonshire
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 161
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 181.0
- Population: 88,930
