Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) has launched a redundancy rights campaign encouraging people to find out about their rights as the country faces a “tidal wave” of job losses amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 80 per cent of people in Scotland are not confident about their rights when it comes to the redundancy process, new research has found.

The study for CAS also found that more than eight in 10 people, or 84 per cent of Scots, were unsure of their rights.

The study also found that almost four in 10, or 39 per cent of people in work or on furlough are worried about the security of their job in the next 12 months.

The research also found that more than half of respondents (55 per cent) knew nothing or not very much about their rights, while almost a third (29 per cent) said they only knew a little.

CAS social justice spokeswoman Mhoraig Green said: “Scotland is facing a tidal wave of job losses as the furlough scheme winds down while restrictions remain in place.

“What is concerning about this data is how many people aren’t confident about their rights during the redundancy process.

“Losing your job can be a really challenging experience and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Our message to people is that they have rights during the process and the Citizens Advice network is here to help you understand them.

“People facing their last pay cheque in a job should make sure they have all of their holiday pay and hours worked paid.

“If they’ve been on furlough, they should remember that redundancy pay should be at 100% – not 80%.”

CAS urged anyone facing redundancy to check its online advice at https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/scotland/redundancy-rights/

It has also produced a checklist of 10 top tips for people to refer to when they face redundancy, which include finding out if they are entitled to any coronavirus-related support and checking their insurance policies to see if they provide any support.

The research, carried out by the Diffley Partnership, was conducted between October 12 and 16 and received 1,031 responses.

Mark Diffley, who undertook the research, said: “These figures show that there is significant public concern about job security over the next year; these concerns are broadly universal across age groups and geographic locations, although significantly higher among those from lower income backgrounds.”