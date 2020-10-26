THE Bishop of Paisley has called for coronavirus restrictions to be eased for Christmas day, amid grim predictions of a "digital Christmas".

Earlier this week, national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said large family gatherings were unlikely to be held on the holiday due to the prevalence of coronavirus in Scotland.

John Keenan, who also serves as the vice president of the Bishops' Conference of Scotland, said strict restrictions on Christmas gatherings run "the risk of destroying all hope".

While he conceded that Prof Leitch was trying to manage expectations, Mr Keenan wrote in the Sunday Times: "No one wants a digital Christmas.

"Squashing false expectations is one thing, but no one wants to dampen people's hopes."

The bishop asked if there could be a 24-hour "circuit-breaker" put in place on December 25, comparing it with the ceasefire on the Western Front during the First World War.

The Scottish Government has said it is still too far from the holiday to be able to say what restrictions will be in place.

He said: "Perhaps we should consider a Christmas 'circuit-breaker'. A 24-hour lifting of restrictions on gatherings and celebrations, a break in the war on Covid, just like the pause in the First World War on the Western Front in 1914, when the British and German troops laid down their guns and met in no man's land to celebrate Christmas."

He added: "Couldn't we allow for one day of normality in the midst of our relentless war against the virus?

"Think of the hope and happiness that would give. A moment of joy in the midst of so much despair.

The bishop also said that "great care" would have to be taken to protect the vulnerable and the elderly, but raised the risk of "emptiness, loneliness and hopelessness at what should be the happiest time of year".

He continued: "The effects of a depressed and isolated Christmas could be devastating for many, leaving an emotional and social legacy that no vaccine could cure.

"Flattening the curve of infection rates has been a laudable goal of government policy this year. Rather than flatten the curve of hope, let's lift our spirits with the prospect of a merry Christmas and happy new year."

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: "Decisions on whether to introduce additional protective measures will continue to be guided by the latest available scientific and clinical evidence, and informed by a balanced 'four harms' assessment.

"We understand that people will naturally be anxious about whether they will be able to visit relatives over the festive period.

"The new levels approach we announced this week, if approved by the Scottish Parliament, will enable us to adapt our response to coronavirus more effectively.

"The more we do now to suppress transmission of the virus, the more likely we will have fewer restrictions in place at Christmas.

"However, given the rapidly-changing nature of the pandemic it is simply not possible to predict at this stage what restrictions may or may not be required over the Christmas and New Year holiday period."