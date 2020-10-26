An outbreak of cases in the Jedburgh area in the Scottish Borders has prompted NHS Borders to make a plea for "vigilance".

Health officials have said it is crucial in order to limit the spread of the "highly contagious" virus.

A total of 17 cases has been identified so far in and around the Jedburgh area, which are associated with family groups and home care services provided by SB Cares - but not all cases are residents in the town.

According to health officials, NHS Borders’ Health Protection team, supported by Scottish Borders Council, is currently dealing with the outbreak and members of the Test and Protect team are currently contacting the people who have received a positive test result, and their close contacts.

Tim Patterson, Director of Public Health, said: “Whilst the level of COVID-19 infections in the Borders remains low compared to other areas, it is still essential that everyone remains vigilant for the symptoms of COVID-19 and follows the Scottish Government guidance and public health advice available at NHS Inform.

“If you develop any symptoms of COVID-19, which are a new continuous cough, a fever/high temperature (37.8C or greater) and /or a loss of, or change in, sense of smell or taste you should self-isolate immediately and visit NHS Inform or phone 0800 028 2816 to book a test.

"A new continuous cough is defined as if you are coughing a lot for more than 1 hour, or you have been coughing three or more times in 24 hours. If you normally have a cough, it may be worse than usual.

“Whilst you wait for your test all of your household members must self-isolate. This is really important to prevent potential spread of this highly contagious virus.”

Jen Holland, Chief Operating Officer of SB Cares, said: “We have contingency plans in place to ensure that our ongoing service provision to clients in Jedburgh is maintained and that we can continue to safely support all of our clients.”

You can book a test either by going online to www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or calling 0800 028 2816. Whilst you wait for your test all of your household members should self-isolate.