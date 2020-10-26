Supermarket giant Tesco has apologised after it prevented a woman from buying sanitary products as part of the new lockdown measures in Wales.

Yesterday, Wales Minister Mark Drakeford said supermarkets would have “discretion” over the ban on selling non-essential items during the nation’s firebreak lockdown.

However, Welsh customers were left baffled this morning when they were told they could not buy period products and the pharmaceuticals area of their local Tesco was blocked off.

“I’m literally raging and in tears @Tesco how the hell is beer essential and PERIOD PRODUCTS are non-essential… this is RIDICULOUS,” tweeted @nicholasmith6.

When another customer sent a tweet to the company about the issue, it responded: “We understand how frustrating these changes will be for our Welsh customers.

READ MORE: Wales prepares to enter two-week ‘firebreak’ lockdown

“However, we have been told by the Welsh Government not to sell these items for the duration of the firebreak lockdown.”

Following the mishap, the Welsh Government tweeted to correct the supermarket.

They said: “This is wrong – period products are essential.

“Supermarkets can still sell items that can be sold in pharmacies.

“Only selling essential items during firebreak is to discourage spending more time than necessary in shops. It should not stop you accessing items that you need.”

A spokesperson for Tesco has now apologised on behalf of the company, stressing that the issue was an isolated incident.

They said: “Of course sanitary products are essential items and are available to customers in all of our stores including those in Wales.”

“The reply to this customer was sent by mistake and we’re very sorry for any confusion caused.”