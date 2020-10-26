Over 1100 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 1122 new infections have been recorded since yesterday.
The First Minister also reported that one person had died.
New figures confirmed 1052 people were in hospital - an increase of 36 from yesterday - with 90 in intensive care, marking an increase of four.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase, with a rise of 428 new cases.
A total of 274 new cases have been recorded in Lanarkshire, with 105 cases recorded in Lothian and 97 in Ayrshire and Arran.
The remaining cases were spread over the remaining mainland health boards.
Following today's report of a further death in Scotland, the total number of deaths has now reached 2701.
