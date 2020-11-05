I’M guessing there wouldn't be much response if I shouted "hands up if you don't like rioja" as it's the go-to smoothie for so many wine lovers. In fact the only folk I've met who avoid it are those prone to headaches from red wine, which the heavy oak ageing of rioja tends to exasperate.

It's one of those accidental products to be honest because the region of Rioja has been producing wine for hundreds of years but most of it was as rough as a badger's backside until their neighbours, the French, showed up in the 19th century. The French headed south when their own vineyards were decimated by root bugs and thankfully they shared their knowledge of oak ageing with the winemakers of Rioja.