A Scots university team has triumphed in tonight's episode of University Challenge.
Edinburgh edged it through to the second round of University Challenge, beating Linacre College, Oxford, in a battle of the highest scoring losers.
The final score was Edinburgh 155, Linacre 125.
With clear screens between each student, the episode was among the first episodes of the long-running quiz to be filmed under Covid-19 guidelines.
On Edinburgh’s team were: Zak Jeffcoat, from Edinburgh, studying architectural history; Matthew Fricker from Shipley, maths and physics; Niamh Clarke (captain), Hollywood, County Wicklow, physics and meteorology; and Nicholas Winter, “London, via Angus” maths.
READ MORE: St Andrews take on Darwin College
Turning out for Linacre: Alex Blandford, Cambridge, studying the anthropology of civic technology; Josh Dorrington, Windsor, atmospheric physics; James King (captain), Hampshire, climate science; and the second woman on the show, Claudine Tinsman, cyber security.
Edinburgh scored first with a film round. For the next 30 minutes the two teams jostled for lead position, with Linacre ahead 80 to 60 at one point.
Last year’s winners and three times semi-finalists, Edinburgh nudged ahead on a music round in which one of the answers was Scott Walker. “Thank heavens we don’t have to have any more,” said host Jeremy Paxman when the music stopped.
READ MORE: University of Strathclyde enter fray
After that a run of questions on geography, Van Gogh, and the fauna of Indonesia found the Scots university 30 points ahead when the gong sounded.
“You started well Linacre,” commiserated Paxman, “but they got a happy fall of questions there.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment