A TORY MP and his family have received death threats after he voted against giving children free meals during school holidays.

Stuart Anderson was among 322 MPs who voted with the Government against a Labour motion in the House of Commons last week, after a campaign by Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford calling for the extension of free school meal provision.

The MP also had his constituency office vandalised with "scum" graffitied on a window.

Paper plates claiming he "voted against meals for hungry children" and a banner saying "Your MP voted no to feeding poor kids" were put up across the office over the weekend.

Stuart Anderson's , Tory MP for Wolverhampton South West , office tonight

Mr Anderson, a father of five, said in a statement: “I’ve had threats against me, threats against my family, and my staff have been intimidated.

“I accept political arguments but you should not impact people’s safety by targeted harassment and vandalism.

“I can take name-calling but when my family have to fear for their safety that’s just disgusting.”

The 44-year-old Wolverhampton South West MP added: “I’ve been told to watch myself if I turn up anywhere.

“Other MPs have had a lot worse than me and some are afraid to go outside their house at the moment.”

Mr Anderson is away this week but staff at his constituency office said they had been scared by the threats.

The MP, who has said he relied on free school meals growing up, added that he voted against the Labour motion because it was “the role of the wider welfare system to help families that require extra support”, outside term-time.

Fellow Tory MP Gary Sambrook, who also voted against the Labour motion, posted a photo on Twitter of graffiti reading “Gary Sambrook eats big dinners”.

In the accompanying comment, he said: “Apparently if you disagree that vouchers is the only way to solve poverty this is what happens.

“Some on the left always try to bully their way through politics & caricature the right as evil (or scum) for merely disagreeing.

“I’m afraid that sort of politics just doesn’t work.”

Apparently if you disagree that vouchers is the only way to solve poverty this is what happens. Some on the left always try to bully their way through politics & caricature the right as evil (or scum) for merely disagreeing. I'm afraid that sort of politics just doesn't work

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there would be no U-turn on current plans, adding the Government would “make sure we have no children, no kids, no pupils in our country who go hungry this winter”.

He said “huge sums” had been given to councils to help, including “specific” cash aimed at funding meals for children.

“We will do everything in our power to make sure no child goes hungry, this winter, during the holidays,” he added.

Labour-led Wolverhampton City Council is among more than 50 local authorities across the country which have vowed to supply free meals or vouchers over half-term.

It is supplying meals for 16,000 youngsters over the next week, in a £250,000 scheme.

Last week the Scottish Government announced it was extending its welfare dfund to ensure meals could be given to children over christmas whose families were struggling.

Northern Ireland and Wales have also provided extra funding for similar schemes.