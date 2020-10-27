YOUR report on the debate following comments by Professor Leitch and Bishop John Keenan on the impact that the Covid pandemic may have on how we may, or may not, celebrate Christmas ("Bishop in call to ease curbs for Christmas", The Herald October 24) raises an issue about how all of us can seek to maximise hope as we live through the pandemic.

This was highlighted in the First Minister's briefing today (October 26) when, in answer to a question on students returning home at Christmas, it was stated that the preference, whilst having to follow the science, would be that they could possibly return home. This would have given students some hope for the future, a feeling that is mirrored in the statements made by Bishop John as highlighted in your report.

In what seems to be a one-dimensional argument on how we face Covid-19 we are in danger of increasingly allowing the pandemic to abandon hope. Christmas is a time when we seek to express goodwill to each other irrespective of religious belief or none. December 25 gives all of us an ideal opportunity to reinforce hope in society. I hope that it will be possible for students to return home and trust that the steps taken to enable this are reflected on how all families may enjoy Christmas.

The pandemic must not be allowed to defeat hope. We must explore how we may maximise hope and make Christmas 2020 one that we can remember together for the best reasons.

Andrew Leven, Glasgow G41.

OUR Government in Westminster is being asked to capitulate on its position over free school meals during the forthcoming Christmas holiday period ("Rebellion grows over school meals after Tories ‘misunderstood mood of nation’", The Herald, October 26), the main argument being that the the cost, relative to what has already been handed out across the numerous Government aid and support schemes over the last six months, would be miniscule.

All well and good, but where do the handouts stop? Westminster has, since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, developed and implemented financial support packages totalling hundreds of billions of pounds to help people, business, the third sector and even the arts; more financial support per capita than any other country in the world. Scotland, like those other devolved nations, has received – and continues to do so – very much its fair share of this financial support, without which its economy and social landscape would have been devastated.

Simply put, we are at war with Covid and there must therefore be an appreciation and acceptance that when at war, there are and will be “casualties" and that government, national or devolved, simply cannot be there with a helping hand across every single facet of society, nor respond to every call for help, whether from a very highly remunerated footballer, or any other member of or group within our society.

This Covid pandemic, sadly, has really brought to light the propensity and the speed with which too many groups within our society look to Government at the first sign of trouble or hard times. It's very hard to accept I know, but it's time we realised that there isn't a bottomless pit of money or endless support resources available and that yes, like it or not, in this war with Covid, not everyone can be helped – or saved.

Paul McPhail, Glasgow G43.

RASHFORD 3, Johnston 0.

Alastair Sillars, Dumfries.

MAY I point out to Helene Fitzgerald ("COPD patient, 68, faced four bus journeys to get a flu vaccination", The Herald, October 24) that the disability benefits which she surely receives from the DWP are intended to help her with, for example, maintaining her independence and paying for the cost of taxis to keep important medical appointments. Yes, of course, four bus journeys would be too difficult for her, but a taxi ride to Maryhill Health Centre sounds not unreasonable to me.

This is another example of the victim culture all too common nowadays. I have had enough of "poor me" stories to last a lifetime.

Elizabeth Mueller, Glasgow G12.

AM I really the only person in the country to be asking if St Mirren FC are unable to play any of their matches due to Covid-19 making a buffet out of its players and staff, then why is their Paisley ground still deemed fit to be a central point for OAPs and other vulnerable groups to receive flu jabs instead of their local GP practice?

Mark Boyle, Johnstone.