The US Senate has confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, just one week before the presidential election.
Barrett, 48, will now become the 115th justice to start work immediately and serve on the Supreme Court from Tuesday.
Six of the nine judges on the Supreme Court were nominated by Republican presidents.
Barrett has now become the third justice successfully nominated by Mr Trump.
During a 15-minute ceremony, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving member of the current court, delivered the constitutional oath of office.
And on Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts will complete the process by delivering the judicial oath to the court's newest member.
Ms Barrett said: "I stand here tonight truly honored and humbled. This was a rigorous confirmation process.
“It is the job of a judge to resist her policy preferences. It would be a dereliction of duty for her to give in to them."
The ceremony followed the Senate's 52-48 confirmation vote shortly after 8pm, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Barrett "a woman of unparalleled ability and temperament."
Praising the decision, Mr Trump said: “Her impeccable credentials were unquestioned, unchallenged and obvious to all.”
Once she takes the judicial oath on Tuesday Ms Barrett will become the fifth woman ever to serve on the high court, succeeding the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
She is due to begin work a week before the US presidential election, participate in her first conference with the other justices on Friday, and take her place on the bench for oral arguments next Monday.
