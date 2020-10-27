MSPs are due to debate the strategic framework for tackling Covid-19 this afternoon.
The new framework would add to the three-tier set-up currently in place in England.
If the draft framework is approved by MSPs, ministers will then decide later in the week on which lockdown levels will apply to different parts of Scotland.
The tiers will range from 0 to 4 with 0 being the lowest lockdown level.
Grades will be given to local authority areas, rather than the current NHS health board restrictions currently in use.
Here's what each tier means for you:
COVID-19 Protection Level: 0
Socialising (different rules apply for children, further guidance will be issued shortly)
- 8/3 indoors (in-home socialising permitted) i.e. max 8 people from 3 households
- 15/5 outdoors
Hospitality (food and drink)
Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)
- permitted – time restrictions may apply
Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)
- permitted – time restrictions may apply
Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)
- permitted – time restrictions may apply
Takeaways
- takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements
Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)
- open – socialising and hospitality rules apply
Travel
- no non-essential travel to/from level 3 or higher areas in Scotland and equivalents in rest of UK.
- exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping, health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas
- international quarantine regulations apply
- otherwise unrestricted
Transport
- active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible
- avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible
- face coverings compulsory on public transport.
Shopping
- open
Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)
- open
- mobile close contact services not permitted
Public buildings – e.g. libraries
- open
Stadia and events
- outdoor events permitted
- indoor events – seated and ambulatory permitted (restricted numbers)
- indoor grouped standing not permitted
- stadia – open with restricted numbers
Worship
- open – restricted numbers (50)
Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes
- weddings/civil partnerships – 50 person limit
- funerals – 50 person limit
- wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 50 person limit
Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)
- open – with standard protective measures in place
Informal childcare
- permitted in line with household/numbers restrictions (see socialising)
Schools
- open – with standard protective measures in place
Colleges
- blended
Universities
- blended
Driving lessons
- permitted
Sports and exercise
- all permitted
Leisure and entertainment
- open with the exception of adult entertainment and nightclubs (unless permitted events).
Visitor attractions
- open
Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)
- open
Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)
- permitted
Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)
- permitted
Offices and call centres
- working from home still advised
Other workplaces
- open – working from home default where possible
Shielding
This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.
All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.
Level 0 shielding
- Contact with others: follow the level advice to the general population
- Shopping: strictly follow the guidelines when shopping
- If you cannot work from home: following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe.
- School/formal childcare: follow the level advice to the general population
COVID-19 Protection Level: 1
Socialising (different rules apply for children, further guidance will be issued shortly)
- 6/2 indoors (at times, depending on circumstances, we may need to stop indoor socialising in Level 1 in an area) i.e. max 6 people from 2 households
- 6/2 outdoors
Hospitality (food and drink)
Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)
- permitted – time restrictions may apply
Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)
- permitted – time restrictions may apply
Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)
- permitted – time restrictions may apply
Takeaways
- takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements
Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)
- open – socialising and hospitality rules apply
Travel
- no non-essential travel to/from level 3 or higher areas in Scotland and equivalents in rest of UK.
- exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping, health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas
- international quarantine regulations apply
- otherwise unrestricted
Transport
- active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible
- avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible
- face coverings compulsory on public transport.
Shopping
- open
Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)
- open, but may be subject to additional protective measures
- mobile close contact services not permitted
Public buildings – e.g. libraries
- open
Stadia and events
- outdoor events seated and open space permitted (restricted numbers)
- outdoor grouped standing events not permitted
- small seated indoor events permitted
- stadia – open with restricted numbers
Worship
- open – restricted numbers (50)
Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes
- weddings/civil partnerships – 20 person limit
- funerals – 20 person limit
- wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 20 person limit
Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)
- open – with standard protective measures in place
Informal childcare
- permitted in line with household/numbers restrictions
Schools
- open – with standard protective measures in place
Colleges
- blended
Universities
- blended
Driving lessons
- permitted
Sports and exercise
- all permitted except 18+ indoor contact sports (professional permitted)
Leisure and entertainment
- open with the exception of adult entertainment and nightclubs (unless permitted events).
Visitor attractions
- open
Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)
- open
Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)
- permitted
Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)
- permitted
Offices and call centres
- essential only/working from home
Other workplaces
- open – working from home default where possible
Shielding
This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.
All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.
Level 1 shielding
- Contact with others: follow the level advice to the general population
- Shopping: strictly follow the guidelines when shopping
- If you cannot work from home: Following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe.
- School/ formal childcare: follow the level advice to the general population
COVID-19 Protection Level: 2
Socialising (different rules apply for children, further guidance will be issued shortly)
- no in-home socialising
- 6/2 outdoors and in public places, e.g. hospitality settings i.e. max 6 people from 2 households
Hospitality (food and drink)
Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)
- permitted – time restrictions may apply
Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)
- permitted with main meal – time restrictions may apply
Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)
- permitted – time restrictions may apply
Takeaways
- takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements
Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)
- open – socialising and hospitality rules apply
Travel
- no non-essential travel to/from level 3 or higher areas in Scotland and equivalents in rest of UK
- exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas
- international quarantine regulations apply
- otherwise unrestricted
Transport
- active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible
- avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible
- face coverings compulsory on public transport.
Shopping
- open
Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)
- open, but may be subject to additional protective measures
- mobile close contact services not permitted
Public buildings – e.g. libraries
- open (with protective measures)
Stadia and events
- events not permitted/closed
- drive in events permitted
- stadia closed to spectators
Worship
- open – restricted numbers (50)
Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes
- weddings/civil partnerships – 20 person limit
- funerals – 20 person limit
- wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 20 person limit
Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)
- open – with enhanced protective measures in place
Informal childcare
- permitted in line with household/numbers restrictions, children only may enter other households
Schools
- open – with enhanced protective measures in place
Colleges
- blended
Universities
- blended
Driving lessons
- permitted
Sports and exercise
- all permitted except 18+ indoor contact sports (professional permitted)
Leisure and entertainment
- cinemas, amusement arcades open.
- following closed: soft play, funfairs, indoor bowling, theatres, snooker/pool halls, music venues, casinos, bingo halls, nightclubs and adult entertainment
Visitor attractions
- open
Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)
- open but reduced face-to-face services.
Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)
- differentiated restrictions apply
Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)
- permitted
Offices and call centres
- essential only/working from home
Other workplaces
- open – working from home default where possible
Shielding
This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.
All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.
Level 2 shielding
- Contact with others: reduce the number of people or households you have face to face contact with
- Avoid: one metre zones
- Shopping: strictly follow the guidelines when shopping
- If you cannot work from home: Following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe.
- School/ formal childcare: follow the level advice to the general population
COVID-19 Protection Level: 3
Socialising (different rules apply for children, further guidance will be issued shortly)
- no in-home socialising
- 6/2 outdoors and in public places, e.g. hospitality settings i.e. max 6 people from 2 households
Hospitality (food and drink)
Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)
- not permitted
Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)
- not permitted
Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)
- permitted – time restrictions may apply
Takeaways
- takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements
Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)
- open – socialising and hospitality rules apply
- guidance encourages non-essential (leisure/tourism) use only by locals
- essential, eg work-related, use can continue
Travel
- no non-essential travel into or out of the level 3 area
- exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas
- international quarantine regulations apply
Transport
- active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible
- avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible
- avoid non-essential use of public transport.
- face coverings compulsory
Shopping
- open
Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)
- open, but may be subject to additional protective measures
- mobile close contact services not permitted
Public buildings – e.g. libraries
- open (with protective measures)
Stadia and events
- not permitted / closed to spectators
Worship
- open – restricted numbers (50)
Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes
- weddings/civil partnerships – 20 person limit
- funerals – 20 person limit
- wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 20 person limit
Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)
- open – with enhanced protective measures in place
Informal childcare
- permitted in line with household/numbers restrictions, children only may enter other households
Schools
- open – with enhanced protective measures in place
Colleges
- restricted blended
Universities
- restricted blended
Driving lessons
- permitted
Sports and exercise
- indoor: individual exercise only (exemption for under 18s)
- outdoor – all except adult (18+) contact sports (professional permitted)
Leisure and entertainment
- closed
Visitor attractions
- all open or outdoor only open, depending on circumstances
Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)
- essential face-to-face services only (online where possible)
Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)
- differentiated restrictions apply
Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)
- permitted/online where possible.
Offices and call centres
- essential only/working from home
Other workplaces
- open – working from home default where possible
Shielding
This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.
All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.
Level 3 shielding
- Contact with others: limit meeting people outside your own household, avoid indoor public spaces.
- Shopping: strictly follow the guidelines when shopping and limiting the number of times you go to a shop. Shop at quieter times.
- If you cannot work from home: speak to your employer to ensure all appropriate protections are in place. If they are not, discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician.
- School/ formal childcare: parents or guardians should discuss with their GP or clinician whether children should still attend.
COVID-19 Protection Level: 4
Socialising (different rules apply for children, further guidance will be issued shortly)
- no in-home socialising
- 6/2 outdoors and in public places i.e. max 6 people from 2 households
Hospitality (food and drink)
Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)
- closed
Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)
- closed
Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)
- closed (hotel exception)
Takeaways
- takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements
Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)
- essential only, for example work-related (no tourism)
Travel
- no non-essential travel into or out of the level 4 area. If necessary, limits on travel distance, or a requirement to stay at home
- exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas
- international quarantine regulations apply
Transport
- active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible
- avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible
- no use of public transport, except for essential purposes.
- face coverings compulsory
Shopping
- close non-essential retail (click and collect permitted)
Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)
- closed
- mobile close contact services not permitted
Public buildings – e.g. libraries
- closed
Stadia and events
- not permitted / closed to spectators
Worship
- open with restricted numbers (20 people)
Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes
- weddings/civil partnerships – maximum 5 people (6 where interpreter permitted)
- funerals – 20 person limit
- no receptions. Wakes permitted subject to 20 person limit
Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)
- open, subject to targeted intervention which may impact on capacity
Informal childcare
- essential worker informal childcare only, In line with household/numbers restrictions, children only may enter other households
Schools
- open, with enhanced and targeted protective measures
Colleges
- restricted blended
Universities
- restricted blended
Driving lessons
- not permitted
Sports and exercise
- (indoor) gyms closed
- outdoor non-contact sports only (professional permitted)
Leisure and entertainment
- closed
Visitor attractions
- closed
Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)
- essential face-to-face services only (online where possible)
Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)
- indoor activities not permitted
Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)
- essential only/online where possible
Offices and call centres
- essential only/working from home
Other workplaces
Permitted:
- essential workplaces
- outdoor workplaces
- construction
- manufacturing
Shielding
This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.
All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.
Level 4 shielding
- contact with others: contact with people outside your own household if you can. You should not take public transport.
- shopping: Strictly follow the guidelines when shopping and limiting the number of times you go to a shop. Shop at quieter times.
- if you cannot work from home: The Chief Medical Officer will issue an automatic two week fit note to give people on the shielding list protection while they speak to their GP or consultant and get a personal fit note if necessary.
- school/formal childcare: children on the shielding list should not attend in person.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.