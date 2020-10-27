MSPs are due to debate the strategic framework for tackling Covid-19 this afternoon.

The new framework would add to the three-tier set-up currently in place in England.

If the draft framework is approved by MSPs, ministers will then decide later in the week on which lockdown levels will apply to different parts of Scotland.

The tiers will range from 0 to 4 with 0 being the lowest lockdown level.

Grades will be given to local authority areas, rather than the current NHS health board restrictions currently in use.

Here's what each tier means for you:

COVID-19 Protection Level: 0

Socialising (different rules apply for children, further guidance will be issued shortly)

8/3 indoors (in-home socialising permitted) i.e. max 8 people from 3 households

15/5 outdoors

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

permitted – time restrictions may apply

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

permitted – time restrictions may apply

Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)

permitted – time restrictions may apply

Takeaways

takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)

open – socialising and hospitality rules apply

Travel

no non-essential travel to/from level 3 or higher areas in Scotland and equivalents in rest of UK.

exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping, health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas

international quarantine regulations apply

otherwise unrestricted

active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible

avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible

face coverings compulsory on public transport.

Shopping

open

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)

open

mobile close contact services not permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

open

Stadia and events

outdoor events permitted

indoor events – seated and ambulatory permitted (restricted numbers)

indoor grouped standing not permitted

stadia – open with restricted numbers

Worship

open – restricted numbers (50)

Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes

weddings/civil partnerships – 50 person limit

funerals – 50 person limit

wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 50 person limit

Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)

open – with standard protective measures in place

Informal childcare

permitted in line with household/numbers restrictions (see socialising)

Schools

open – with standard protective measures in place

Colleges

blended

Universities

blended

Driving lessons

permitted

Sports and exercise

all permitted

Leisure and entertainment

open with the exception of adult entertainment and nightclubs (unless permitted events).

Visitor attractions

open

Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)

open

Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)

permitted

Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)

permitted

Offices and call centres

working from home still advised

Other workplaces

open – working from home default where possible

Shielding

This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.

All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.

Level 0 shielding

Contact with others: follow the level advice to the general population

follow the level advice to the general population Shopping: strictly follow the guidelines when shopping

following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe.

following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe. School/formal childcare: follow the level advice to the general population

COVID-19 Protection Level: 1

Socialising (different rules apply for children, further guidance will be issued shortly)

6/2 indoors (at times, depending on circumstances, we may need to stop indoor socialising in Level 1 in an area) i.e. max 6 people from 2 households

6/2 outdoors

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

permitted – time restrictions may apply

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

permitted – time restrictions may apply

Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)

permitted – time restrictions may apply

Takeaways

takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)

open – socialising and hospitality rules apply

Travel

no non-essential travel to/from level 3 or higher areas in Scotland and equivalents in rest of UK.

exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping, health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas

international quarantine regulations apply

otherwise unrestricted

Transport

active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible

avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible

face coverings compulsory on public transport.

Shopping

open

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)

open, but may be subject to additional protective measures

mobile close contact services not permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

open

Stadia and events

outdoor events seated and open space permitted (restricted numbers)

outdoor grouped standing events not permitted

small seated indoor events permitted

stadia – open with restricted numbers

Worship

open – restricted numbers (50)

Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes

weddings/civil partnerships – 20 person limit

funerals – 20 person limit

wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 20 person limit

Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)

open – with standard protective measures in place

Informal childcare

permitted in line with household/numbers restrictions

Schools

open – with standard protective measures in place

Colleges

blended

Universities

blended

Driving lessons

permitted

Sports and exercise

all permitted except 18+ indoor contact sports (professional permitted)

Leisure and entertainment

open with the exception of adult entertainment and nightclubs (unless permitted events).

Visitor attractions

open

Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)

open

Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)

permitted

Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)

permitted

Offices and call centres

essential only/working from home

Other workplaces

open – working from home default where possible

Shielding

This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.

All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.

Level 1 shielding

Contact with others: follow the level advice to the general population

follow the level advice to the general population Shopping: strictly follow the guidelines when shopping

Following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe.

Following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe. School/ formal childcare: follow the level advice to the general population

COVID-19 Protection Level: 2

Socialising (different rules apply for children, further guidance will be issued shortly)

no in-home socialising

6/2 outdoors and in public places, e.g. hospitality settings i.e. max 6 people from 2 households

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

permitted – time restrictions may apply

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

permitted with main meal – time restrictions may apply

Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)

permitted – time restrictions may apply

Takeaways

takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)

open – socialising and hospitality rules apply

Travel

no non-essential travel to/from level 3 or higher areas in Scotland and equivalents in rest of UK

exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas

international quarantine regulations apply

otherwise unrestricted

Transport

active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible

avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible

face coverings compulsory on public transport.

Shopping

open

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)

open, but may be subject to additional protective measures

mobile close contact services not permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

open (with protective measures)

Stadia and events

events not permitted/closed

drive in events permitted

stadia closed to spectators

Worship

open – restricted numbers (50)

Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes

weddings/civil partnerships – 20 person limit

funerals – 20 person limit

wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 20 person limit

Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)

open – with enhanced protective measures in place

Informal childcare

permitted in line with household/numbers restrictions, children only may enter other households

Schools

open – with enhanced protective measures in place

Colleges

blended

Universities

blended

Driving lessons

permitted

Sports and exercise

all permitted except 18+ indoor contact sports (professional permitted)

Leisure and entertainment

cinemas, amusement arcades open.

following closed: soft play, funfairs, indoor bowling, theatres, snooker/pool halls, music venues, casinos, bingo halls, nightclubs and adult entertainment

Visitor attractions

open

Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)

open but reduced face-to-face services.

Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)

differentiated restrictions apply

Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)

permitted

Offices and call centres

essential only/working from home

Other workplaces

open – working from home default where possible

Shielding

This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.

All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.

Level 2 shielding

Contact with others: reduce the number of people or households you have face to face contact with

reduce the number of people or households you have face to face contact with Avoid: one metre zones

one metre zones Shopping: strictly follow the guidelines when shopping

Following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe.

Following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe. School/ formal childcare: follow the level advice to the general population

COVID-19 Protection Level: 3

Socialising (different rules apply for children, further guidance will be issued shortly)

no in-home socialising

6/2 outdoors and in public places, e.g. hospitality settings i.e. max 6 people from 2 households

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

not permitted

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

not permitted

Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)

permitted – time restrictions may apply

Takeaways

takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)

open – socialising and hospitality rules apply

guidance encourages non-essential (leisure/tourism) use only by locals

essential, eg work-related, use can continue

Travel

no non-essential travel into or out of the level 3 area

exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas

international quarantine regulations apply

Transport

active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible

avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible

avoid non-essential use of public transport.

face coverings compulsory

Shopping

open

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)

open, but may be subject to additional protective measures

mobile close contact services not permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

open (with protective measures)

Stadia and events

not permitted / closed to spectators

Worship

open – restricted numbers (50)

Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes

weddings/civil partnerships – 20 person limit

funerals – 20 person limit

wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 20 person limit

Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)

open – with enhanced protective measures in place

Informal childcare

permitted in line with household/numbers restrictions, children only may enter other households

Schools

open – with enhanced protective measures in place

Colleges

restricted blended

Universities

restricted blended

Driving lessons

permitted

Sports and exercise

indoor: individual exercise only (exemption for under 18s)

outdoor – all except adult (18+) contact sports (professional permitted)

Leisure and entertainment

closed

Visitor attractions

all open or outdoor only open, depending on circumstances

Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)

essential face-to-face services only (online where possible)

Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)

differentiated restrictions apply

Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)

permitted/online where possible.

Offices and call centres

essential only/working from home

Other workplaces

open – working from home default where possible

Shielding

This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.

All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.

Level 3 shielding

Contact with others: limit meeting people outside your own household, avoid indoor public spaces.

strictly follow the guidelines when shopping and limiting the number of times you go to a shop. Shop at quieter times.

speak to your employer to ensure all appropriate protections are in place. If they are not, discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician.

speak to your employer to ensure all appropriate protections are in place. If they are not, discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician. School/ formal childcare: parents or guardians should discuss with their GP or clinician whether children should still attend.

COVID-19 Protection Level: 4

Socialising (different rules apply for children, further guidance will be issued shortly)

no in-home socialising

6/2 outdoors and in public places i.e. max 6 people from 2 households

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

closed

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

closed

Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)

closed (hotel exception)

Takeaways

takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)

essential only, for example work-related (no tourism)

Travel

no non-essential travel into or out of the level 4 area. If necessary, limits on travel distance, or a requirement to stay at home

exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas

international quarantine regulations apply

Transport

active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible

avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible

no use of public transport, except for essential purposes.

face coverings compulsory

Shopping

close non-essential retail (click and collect permitted)

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)

closed

mobile close contact services not permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

closed

Stadia and events

not permitted / closed to spectators

Worship

open with restricted numbers (20 people)

Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes

weddings/civil partnerships – maximum 5 people (6 where interpreter permitted)

funerals – 20 person limit

no receptions. Wakes permitted subject to 20 person limit

Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)

open, subject to targeted intervention which may impact on capacity

Informal childcare

essential worker informal childcare only, In line with household/numbers restrictions, children only may enter other households

Schools

open, with enhanced and targeted protective measures

Colleges

restricted blended

Universities

restricted blended

Driving lessons

not permitted

Sports and exercise

(indoor) gyms closed

outdoor non-contact sports only (professional permitted)

Leisure and entertainment

closed

Visitor attractions

closed

Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)

essential face-to-face services only (online where possible)

Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)

indoor activities not permitted

Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)

essential only/online where possible

Offices and call centres

essential only/working from home

Other workplaces

Permitted:

essential workplaces

outdoor workplaces

construction

manufacturing

Shielding

This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.

All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.

Level 4 shielding