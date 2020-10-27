MSPs are due to debate the strategic framework for tackling Covid-19 this afternoon.

The new framework would add to the three-tier set-up currently in place in England.

If the draft framework is approved by MSPs, ministers will then decide later in the week on which lockdown levels will apply to different parts of Scotland.

The tiers will range from 0 to 4 with 0 being the lowest lockdown level.

Grades will be given to local authority areas, rather than the current NHS health board restrictions currently in use.

Here's what each tier means for you:

COVID-19 Protection Level: 0

Socialising (different rules apply for children, further guidance will be issued shortly)

  • 8/3 indoors (in-home socialising permitted) i.e. max 8 people from 3 households
  • 15/5 outdoors

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

  • permitted – time restrictions may apply

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

  • permitted – time restrictions may apply

Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)

  • permitted – time restrictions may apply

Takeaways

  • takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)

  • open – socialising and hospitality rules apply

Travel 

  • no non-essential travel to/from level 3 or higher areas in Scotland and equivalents in rest of UK.
  • exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping, health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas
  • international quarantine regulations apply
  • otherwise unrestricted

Transport

  • active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible
  • avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible
  • face coverings compulsory on public transport.

Shopping

  • open

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)

  • open
  • mobile close contact services not permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

  • open

Stadia and events

  • outdoor events permitted
  • indoor events – seated and ambulatory permitted (restricted numbers)
  • indoor grouped standing not permitted
  • stadia – open with restricted numbers

Worship

  • open – restricted numbers (50)

Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes

  • weddings/civil partnerships – 50 person limit
  • funerals – 50 person limit
  • wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 50 person limit

Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)

  • open – with standard protective measures in place

Informal childcare

  • permitted in line with household/numbers restrictions (see socialising)

Schools

  • open – with standard protective measures in place

Colleges

  • blended

Universities

  • blended

Driving lessons

  • permitted

Sports and exercise

  • all permitted

Leisure and entertainment

  • open with the exception of adult entertainment and nightclubs (unless permitted events).

Visitor attractions

  • open

Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)

  • open

Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)

  • permitted

Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)

  • permitted

Offices and call centres

  • working from home still advised

Other workplaces

  • open – working from home default where possible

Shielding

This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.

All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.

Level 0 shielding

  • Contact with others: follow the level advice to the general population
  • Shopping: strictly follow the guidelines when shopping
  • If you cannot work from home: following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe.
  • School/formal childcare: follow the level advice to the general population

COVID-19 Protection Level: 1

Socialising (different rules apply for children, further guidance will be issued shortly)

  • 6/2 indoors (at times, depending on circumstances, we may need to stop indoor socialising in Level 1 in an area) i.e. max 6 people from 2 households
  • 6/2 outdoors

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

  • permitted – time restrictions may apply

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

  • permitted – time restrictions may apply

Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)

  • permitted – time restrictions may apply

Takeaways

  • takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)

  • open – socialising and hospitality rules apply

Travel 

  • no non-essential travel to/from level 3 or higher areas in Scotland and equivalents in rest of UK.
  • exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping, health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas
  • international quarantine regulations apply
  • otherwise unrestricted

Transport

  • active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible
  • avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible
  • face coverings compulsory on public transport.

Shopping

  • open

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)

  • open, but may be subject to additional protective measures
  • mobile close contact services not permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

  • open

Stadia and events

  • outdoor events seated and open space permitted (restricted numbers)
  • outdoor grouped standing events not permitted
  • small seated indoor events permitted
  • stadia – open with restricted numbers

Worship

  • open – restricted numbers (50)

Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes

  • weddings/civil partnerships – 20 person limit
  • funerals – 20 person limit
  • wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 20 person limit

Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)

  • open – with standard protective measures in place

Informal childcare

  • permitted in line with household/numbers restrictions

Schools

  • open – with standard protective measures in place

Colleges

  • blended

Universities

  • blended

Driving lessons

  • permitted

Sports and exercise

  • all permitted except 18+ indoor contact sports (professional permitted)

Leisure and entertainment

  • open with the exception of adult entertainment and nightclubs (unless permitted events).

Visitor attractions

  • open

Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)

  • open

Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)

  • permitted

Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)

  • permitted

Offices and call centres

  • essential only/working from home 

Other workplaces

  • open – working from home default where possible

Shielding

This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.

All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.

Level 1 shielding

  • Contact with others: follow the level advice to the general population
  • Shopping: strictly follow the guidelines when shopping
  • If you cannot work from home: Following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe.
  • School/ formal childcare: follow the level advice to the general population

COVID-19 Protection Level: 2

Socialising (different rules apply for children, further guidance will be issued shortly)

  • no in-home socialising
  • 6/2 outdoors and in public places, e.g. hospitality settings i.e. max 6 people from 2 households

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

  • permitted – time restrictions may apply

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

  • permitted with main meal – time restrictions may apply

Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)

  • permitted – time restrictions may apply

Takeaways

  • takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)

  • open – socialising and hospitality rules apply

Travel 

  • no non-essential travel to/from level 3 or higher areas in Scotland and equivalents in rest of UK
  • exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas
  • international quarantine regulations apply
  • otherwise unrestricted

Transport

  • active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible
  • avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible
  • face coverings compulsory on public transport.

Shopping

  • open

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)

  • open, but may be subject to additional protective measures
  • mobile close contact services not permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

  • open (with protective measures)

Stadia and events

  • events not permitted/closed
  • drive in events permitted
  • stadia closed to spectators

Worship

  • open – restricted numbers (50)

Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes

  • weddings/civil partnerships – 20 person limit
  • funerals – 20 person limit
  • wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 20 person limit

Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)

  • open – with enhanced protective measures in place

Informal childcare

  • permitted in line with household/numbers restrictions, children only may enter other households

Schools

  • open – with enhanced protective measures in place

Colleges

  • blended

Universities

  • blended

Driving lessons

  • permitted

Sports and exercise

  • all permitted except 18+ indoor contact sports (professional permitted)

Leisure and entertainment

  • cinemas, amusement arcades open.
  • following closed: soft play, funfairs, indoor bowling, theatres, snooker/pool halls, music venues, casinos, bingo halls, nightclubs and adult entertainment

Visitor attractions

  • open

Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)

  • open but reduced face-to-face services.

Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)

  • differentiated restrictions apply

Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)

  • permitted

Offices and call centres

  • essential only/working from home 

Other workplaces

  • open – working from home default where possible

Shielding

This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.

All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.

Level 2 shielding

  • Contact with others: reduce the number of people or households you have face to face contact with
  • Avoid: one metre zones
  • Shopping: strictly follow the guidelines when shopping
  • If you cannot work from home: Following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe.
  • School/ formal childcare: follow the level advice to the general population

COVID-19 Protection Level: 3

Socialising (different rules apply for children, further guidance will be issued shortly)

  • no in-home socialising
  • 6/2 outdoors and in public places, e.g. hospitality settings i.e. max 6 people from 2 households

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

  • not permitted

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

  • not permitted

Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)

  • permitted – time restrictions may apply

Takeaways

  • takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)

  • open – socialising and hospitality rules apply
  • guidance encourages non-essential (leisure/tourism) use only by locals
  • essential, eg work-related, use can continue

Travel 

  • no non-essential travel into or out of the level 3 area
  • exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas
  • international quarantine regulations apply

Transport

  • active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible
  • avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible
  • avoid non-essential use of public transport.
  • face coverings compulsory

Shopping

  • open

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)

  • open, but may be subject to additional protective measures
  • mobile close contact services not permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

  • open (with protective measures)

Stadia and events

  • not permitted / closed to spectators

Worship

  • open – restricted numbers (50)

Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes

  • weddings/civil partnerships – 20 person limit
  • funerals – 20 person limit
  • wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 20 person limit

Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)

  • open – with enhanced protective measures in place

Informal childcare

  • permitted in line with household/numbers restrictions, children only may enter other households

Schools

  • open – with enhanced protective measures in place

Colleges

  • restricted blended

Universities

  • restricted blended

Driving lessons

  • permitted

Sports and exercise

  • indoor: individual exercise only (exemption for under 18s)
  • outdoor – all except adult (18+) contact sports (professional permitted)

Leisure and entertainment

  • closed

Visitor attractions

  • all open or outdoor only open, depending on circumstances

Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)

  • essential face-to-face services only (online where possible)

Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)

  • differentiated restrictions apply

Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)

  • permitted/online where possible.

Offices and call centres

  • essential only/working from home 

Other workplaces

  • open – working from home default where possible

Shielding

This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.

All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.

Level 3 shielding

  • Contact with others: limit meeting people outside your own household, avoid indoor public spaces.
  • Shopping: strictly follow the guidelines when shopping and limiting the number of times you go to a shop. Shop at quieter times.
  • If you cannot work from home: speak to your employer to ensure all appropriate protections are in place. If they are not, discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician.
  • School/ formal childcare: parents or guardians should discuss with their GP or clinician whether children should still attend.

COVID-19 Protection Level: 4

Socialising (different rules apply for children, further guidance will be issued shortly)

  • no in-home socialising
  • 6/2 outdoors and in public places i.e. max 6 people from 2 households

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

  • closed

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

  • closed

Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)

  • closed (hotel exception)

Takeaways

  • takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)

  • essential only, for example work-related (no tourism)

Travel 

  • no non-essential travel into or out of the level 4 area. If necessary, limits on travel distance, or a requirement to stay at home
  • exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas
  • international quarantine regulations apply

Transport

  • active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible
  • avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible
  • no use of public transport, except for essential purposes.
  • face coverings compulsory

Shopping

  • close non-essential retail (click and collect permitted)

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)

  • closed
  • mobile close contact services not permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

  • closed

Stadia and events

  • not permitted / closed to spectators

Worship

  • open with restricted numbers (20 people)

Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes

  • weddings/civil partnerships – maximum 5 people (6 where interpreter permitted)
  • funerals – 20 person limit
  • no receptions. Wakes permitted subject to 20 person limit

Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)

  • open, subject to targeted intervention which may impact on capacity

Informal childcare

  • essential worker informal childcare only, In line with household/numbers restrictions, children only may enter other households

Schools

  • open, with enhanced and targeted protective measures

Colleges

  • restricted blended

Universities

  • restricted blended

Driving lessons

  • not permitted

Sports and exercise

  • (indoor) gyms closed
  • outdoor non-contact sports only (professional permitted)

Leisure and entertainment

  • closed

Visitor attractions

  • closed

Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)

  • essential face-to-face services only (online where possible)

Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)

  • indoor activities not permitted

Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)

  • essential only/online where possible

Offices and call centres

  • essential only/working from home

Other workplaces

Permitted: 

  • essential workplaces
  • outdoor workplaces
  • construction
  • manufacturing

Shielding

This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.

All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.

Level 4 shielding

  • contact with others: contact with people outside your own household if you can. You should not take public transport.
  • shopping: Strictly follow the guidelines when shopping and limiting the number of times you go to a shop. Shop at quieter times.
  • if you cannot work from home: The Chief Medical Officer will issue an automatic two week fit note to give people on the shielding list protection while they speak to their GP or consultant and get a personal fit note if necessary.
  • school/formal childcare: children on the shielding list should not attend in person.