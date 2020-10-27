Sir Keir Starmer has been questioned by police after a crash involving a cyclist.

The incident is understood to have happened on Sunday close to the Labour leader's North London home.

According to reports, onlookers witnessed a loud bang and saw a cyclist lying injured in Kentish Town outside a pub.

The rider was taken to hospital by paramedics after exchanging insurance details with Mr Starmer, who is understood to have been driving an SUV at the time.

Police then contacted the leader of the opposition and asked him to give a statement, which he did the same day.

He is not thought to have been cautioned or charged in connection with the incident, although an investigation into what happened is ongoing, according to the Metropolitan police.

The Met confirmed officers from its Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

A spokesman for the leader said: "Keir was involved in a minor road traffic accident on Sunday.

“He spoke to a British Transport Police officer who attended the scene and swapped details with the officer and the other individual involved.

“Keir stayed at the scene until the ambulance arrived.

“Later that afternoon, he reported the incident to a police station in accordance with the law.

"Since the incident, Keir has also been in touch with the other individual involved.”

The Met police said: “Police were alerted by London Ambulance Service at around 12.20hrs on Sunday to a report of a road traffic collision between a cyclist and car in Grafton Road, NW5.

“The driver of the car had stopped at the scene and exchanged details with the cyclist but had left before officers arrived.

“The male cyclist received a minor injury to his arm and was taken to hospital by LAS as a precaution.

“Officers later attempted to contact the driver of the car and left a message advising him to report the matter to police.

“The driver of the car subsequently attended a North London police station. He was not arrested or interviewed under caution.

“An investigation into the collision is ongoing.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 12.08pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist.

“We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. A person was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital.”