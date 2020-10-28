IT is the most popular messaging app in the world, used by more than two billion people as part of their day-to-day lives, but big changes are afoot at the Facebook-owned WhatsApp that will see it focus on shopping.

It’s a global phenomenon?

Founded in America in 2009 as an alternative to texting, the messaging service was named to sound like the expression, "What's up?” It steadily grew in momentum, with users appreciating its simplicity, the ease of sending photos and videos and the fact that it is an instant messaging service that works across all platforms. Users can also call each other via the platform.

Facebook snapped it up?

Facebook bought the secure messenger service in February 2014 for $19 billion and the third quarter of 2020 showed what a big part of the Facebook portfolio it has become. WhatsApp was the third most downloaded app worldwide - behind TikTok and Facebook - while the chart for most monthly active users has Facebook in the top spot, followed by WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Facebook-owned Instagram.

It has surpassed two billion users?

Figures from earlier this year show that it has now gone over the two billion mark which makes it only the second app (after Facebook) to join the two billion users' club.

Privacy is the big appeal?

When confirming its two billion user status, WhatsApp stressed its commitment to end-to-end encryption, assuring privacy to customers, but concerns persist over the balance of privacy and the ability of security and law enforcement agencies to target terrorism and the online sexual exploitation of children.

Now?

In a move that many tech experts had expected after Facebook’s takeover, WhatsApp has confirmed its plans to become a commercial shopping site and a marketing tool for firms to sell products.

So it’s moving into retail?

WhatsApp say that more than 175 million people every day message a WhatsApp Business account and that research shows “people prefer to message a business to get help and they’re more likely to make a purchase when they can do so”. The firm believes the pandemic “had made clear that businesses need fast and efficient ways to service their customers and make sales” and that WhatsApp is the way to do that.

How will it change the user experience?

WhatsAppers will get the option to interact with businesses and retailers in the same way they do family and friends. It will be possible, for example, to see a store’s catalogue in a chat, add an item to a shopping cart and place an order, while being able to message the retailer and receive answers to any queries in the process.

But what if you really only want to keep doing what you’re doing?

WhatsApp say they “know that most people will continue to use WhatsApp simply to communicate with friends and family” and they will "keep developing great new features” for this. But they plan to roll out the new retail services in the coming months.