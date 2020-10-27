SNP councillor Julie McKenzie has withdrawn from the selection contest to be the party's candidate for Argyll and Bute.

Addressing SNP members on social media she thanked supporters and vowed to continue to serve Oban North and Lorn.

In a statement posted on social media she wrote: "I wish to advise SNP members in Argyll and Bute that, with great sadness, I have written to The National Secretary today to inform him that I have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the Argyll and Bute SNP selection contest for the Scottish Parliament election in 2021.

"Due to internal party issues in relation to government, procedure, and impartiality I have completely lost faith in due process and the concept of a level playing field for all.

"Thank you to everyone who supports me.

"Thank you to everyone who supports me.

"As ever you have my assurances that I will continue to serve my constituents in Oban North and Lorn to the very best of my ability.

"I would please ask that respect is given to my decision not to make any further public comment on this matter at this time."

Argyll and Bute, was won by Cabinet Secretary Michael Russell in 2016 with a majority of 5,978, however, with Russell retiring next year, many are vying for candidacy in the area.

MacKenzie was one of five women running to become the candidate with Sarah Fanet, Jenni Minto, Breege Smyth and Rhiannon Spear all aiming to be selected for the Holyrood elections next year.