Over 1,300 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
A total of 1,327 new infections have been recorded, with 25 new deaths of people who had tested positive.
New figures confirmed over 1000 people were in hospital - with 1,100 being treated for coronavirus - and an additional 82 people in intensive care.
Over 17,000 tests for Covid-19 were carried out, 8.7 per cent of which were positive.
The total number of deaths now sits at 2726.
The numbers were today published on the Scottish Government website.
Instead of the usual coronavirus briefing, First Minister is set to lead a debate in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon.
The plans for Scotland's new strategic framework for tackling Covid-19 are to be debated, and if the draft framework is approved by MSPs, ministers will then decide later in the week on which lockdown levels will apply to different parts of Scotland.
Levels will range from 0 to 4 with 0 being the lowest possible lockdown, and they will be applied to local authority areas, rather than the current NHS health board restrictions currently in use.
