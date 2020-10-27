An entire class at Glasgow Gaelic School is self-isolating after a number of children tested positive for Covid-19.
Pupils from a P7 class at the primary on Berkeley Street in the city's west end were sent home as well as a number of other children who had travelled on a school bus.
A spokeswoman for Glasgow City Council said parents of those identified as close contacts had been sent letter and advised to self-isolate 'as a precaution.'
She said: “We have robust measures in place at all our schools to help stop the spread of the virus and communication procedures in place to alert our families to any contact tracing that’s being carried out and in consultation with our public health experts.
"Parents of children who've been identified as close contacts have been sent the relevant public health letter with details of the self-isolation required as a precaution and this includes some pupils who use one of the school buses."
