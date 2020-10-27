OVERNIGHT closures of one of Scotland's iconic roads are continue until late November under new safety precauction measures.

The landslip-plagued A83 at the Rest and be Thankful has barely been open a full day because of rain on October 18.

From Tuesday (today) all traffic will be diverted through the single-tracked Old Military Road from 6pm each night as a "safety precaution" until engineers have completed the construction of an in-channel debris barrier on the hillside, which they said will provide "extra protection" for the A83.

Teams will work continuously to install the barrier which is expected to be complete by the end of November. The important Highlands route has been open for barely three weeks since August 4 when a landslip brought about by rain blocked the A83.

A safety inspection will take place at first light each morning ahead of a potential reopening on the A83 under traffic signal control.

Maintenance firm BEAR Scotland said that as a result of the landslips in August and September, the slopes situated above the A83 at the Rest have been left "heavily scarred" and exposed to further erosion, with loose material present both on the hillside and within the newly formed channel directly above the road.

The behaviour of the hillside and the newly formed channel has been closely monitored for movement by geotechnical specialists since the landslips occurred, with the road opening based on these inspections.

The firm said: "Over the past week significant rainfall - around 150mm since Sunday 18 October - has inundated the Rest, with small amounts of debris and silt from the hillside gradually reaching the specially created catch-pits next to the A83, however no material impacted the carriageway. This week further heavy rain is anticipated at the Rest and be Thankful.

"The nature and intensity of rainfall requires constant monitoring of the hillside for indications of movement that may pose a safety risk to road users and teams on site. Whilst continuous inspection is viable during daylight hours, it is not safe to continue with close inspections during darkness given the saturation on the hillside, further rainfall and the threat of material movement."

The firms said that once the in-channel barrier is installed on the hillside, teams will be able to continue with the construction of a new roadside catch pit at the foot of the newly formed channel which will provide further protection for the A83. With the in-channel barrier in place it is also envisaged that the A83 will be "more resilient" for operation during darkness under traffic light control.

The firm said closing the A83 at 6pm each night from today until late November will allow for "reliable journey times" for road users travelling on the A83 and allow them to plan accordingly to account for the Old Military road local diversion route.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative said: “We’re continuing to put motorist safety first, and as more seasonal wet weather approaches we have taken the decision to close the A83 each night from 6pm overnight as a safety precaution.

“The Old Military Road will be used overnight for all road users with an inspection taking place at first light in the morning ahead of a potential reopening on the A83 under traffic signal control.

“Already over the past week we’ve seen the challenges that normal autumnal weather is presenting with the current condition of the hillside at the Rest.

“With more rain forecast this week, we need to ensure we’re doing everything we can to protect road users. With autumnal weather expected to bring wet conditions most weeks on an already saturated hillside, it is extremely difficult for us to safely monitor the slopes above the A83 during the hours of darkness.

“Engineers anticipate having the in-channel debris barrier in operation by late November, which will provide a good degree of resilience to the A83 and provide us with more confidence in safely opening the road again overnight.

“We understand the frustration that this may cause however we need to prioritise safety at all times. We’re also hoping that by making this decision now will provide a degree of clarity for road users and allow people to plan their journeys in advance.

“As ever we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we do everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.”

Ministers have previously been accused of wasting nearly £80 million on more than a decade of failed solutions to landslides on the road after the latest multiple slips in heavy rainfall.

Some locals have called for a public inquiry into the problems, with many saying a permanent solution must be found.

Transport Scotland published details of the 11 "corridor options" for a new route to replace the landslip-prone section of the A83 include building up to three bridges or tunnels.

But the choice of solution is not expected till next year.