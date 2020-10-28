A BOY who was scarred for life by fireworks has become an ambassador for a new multi-authority campaign warning of the dangers of private displays because of Covid restrictions.

The agencies including the Scottish Government, Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, NHS Scotland, the Scottish SPCA have come together to form #FireworkSafety, an initiative to educate young people about the dangers of fireworks and bonfires and how to keep themselves safe.

The ambassador for the campaign, which launches today, is Ben McCabe who was just four when a firework from a neighbourhood display near his home in Cumbernauld landed on him.

His mum has revealed she has fears over other kids' safety this Guy Fawkes Night.

Ben, now 13, was left with third-degree burns and had to have skin grafts to his neck and chest.

His mother, Amy, 45, has backed calls to ban the public sale of fireworks - and has revealed fears there will be more injuries like Ben's after public displays were cancelled this year across Scotland.

Ben's scarring

She said: "I can’t even explain what goes through your head at a time like that. It was absolutely terrifying.

"He was rushed straight to the hospital where I was working. Seeing him like that is something I will never forget. Not being able to help your own child when they are going through that is a living nightmare."

"I don’t think we, as a family, will ever be OK around fireworks. Ben still has to have regular hospital visits to this day, eight years later."

Scottish SPCA head of education, policy and research Gilly Mendes Ferreira says the multi-agencies came together due to the prediction there will be an increase in private displays this year.

She said: "It’s looking likely that coronavirus restrictions will force the cancellation of many organised events.

"We have joined forces to ask that people be safe, be kind and be smart around fireworks and bonfires.

"We realise that people still want to enjoy fireworks but we ask that they do it responsibly. Fireworks have a negative effect on many people and animals across the country and we are asking people to show respect for people, their environment and any animals, domestic, farm and wild, that might be in the area.

"People should let their neighbours know they are planning a fireworks display as this will allow them to safeguard against any distress some people and animals may face. We also ask that people check bonfires before setting them on fire to make sure there are no animals taking shelter underneath."