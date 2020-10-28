UNIONS have urged First Minister "not to give up" on state-owned renewables manufacturer Burntisland Fabrication (BiFab) and to intervene through an emergency meeting to try and prevent its collapse.

The moves comes after the Herald on Sunday revealed that ministers stand to lose up to £52.4m of taxpayers money after refusing to carry on backing BiFab which is now believed to be on the brink of financial collapse.

The Scottish Trades Union Congress has now written to the First Minister warning that BiFab has become "an emblem for historic failures of industrial policy", but that it also still had the potential to create jobs in the Scottish renewables supply chain.

And they told Nicola Sturgeon the meeting was needed to explore "all options to save the company from administration".

READ MORE: Revealed - Up to £52.4m taxpayers money set to be lost as BiFab faces collapse

Ministers last year signed off on what was a secret £30m guarantee to support BiFab last year before doing a U-turn after the failure of an important contract, leaving fears that the company faces liquidation.

It is understood ministers decided to do a U-turn after new legal advice felt that providing key support for the ailing company at the centre of a wind farm jobs row would be seen as illegal state aid under European Union regulations.

The ministers' intial support came by way of a commitment to effectively underwrite a contract to have a part in the the £2 billion Neart Na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm project in the Firth of Forth to the tune of £30m.

STUC general secretary Roz Foyer called for an 11th hour effort to save the NNG contract by bringing together unions, government and the main stakeholders Saipem and DF Barnes to explore all options for securing the work.

She said: "It is an understatement to say that we have reached a critical juncture for the offshore wind supply chain. The faith of workers in the potential for a just transition is at breaking point. It is to the benefit of no-one, whether in government or industry, for BiFab to be added to the list of supply chain failures.

"Unions have sought at every juncture to find a solution to the current problem. There is too much at stake for us to give up now."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The economy secretary [Fiona Hyslop] held a virtual meeting with the STUC, GMB and Unite unions last Wednesday and today with those MSPs and MPs who have an interest in BiFab’s yards in Fife and the Isle of Lewis to provide an update on the current position.

“We will continue to do everything possible to support the business while recognising the need for us to remain in line with State Aid regulations. In doing so, we remain in regular dialogue with majority shareholder, and have already agreed a further meeting with majority shareholder JV Driver and the Trades Unions.”