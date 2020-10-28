Covid, technology and entrepreneurship are currently key themes in education and all were discussed at a recent online conference featuring some of the country’s leading educational specialists. The event was hosted by The Herald as part of our ongoing Future of Education campaign.
No-one involved in Scottish education is likely to forget 2020 in a hurry - or perhaps ever. The outbreak of Covid-19 created a massive shock to the system, forcing unfamiliar teaching environments along with immediate and innovative new thinking.
The changes have necessarily been dramatic but in some ways also constructive. They have encouraged a reassessment of how technology can help create new horizons and outcomes in Scottish education and how in time it can nurture closer and more creative links with business and industry.
Taking part in The Herald webinar debate on these topical subjects, now available to watch here, were:
Host: David Ward. Sales Director, Newsquest Scotland
CGI: Richard Sadler, Director, Education www.cgi-group.co.uk/en-gb/experts/richard-sadler
SDS: Ross Tuffee, Chair, Digital Technologies Skills Group (DTSG) www.skillsdevelopmentscotland.co.uk/news-events/2020/september/new-chair-for-scotlands-digital-technologies-skills-group/
Young Enterprise Scotland: Brian McEwan (Business Development & Evaluation Manager for YES) yes.org.uk
South Lanarkshire College: Aileen McKechnie, Principal www.south-lanarkshire-college.ac.uk/about-us/overview/principals-welcome/
City of Glasgow College: Tom Duff, Associate Director Learning & Teaching Academy www.linkedin.com/in/tom-duff-sfhea-1088781a/
