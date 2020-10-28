A HEART patient who may only have five years to live has said he feels as if “he’s been left to die” after being told he won’t see a specialist again until 2022 and that appointment will be “virtual”.

Robert Gray has cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body and can cause sudden death.

Mr Gray says he has been seen every six months by a cardiologist for the past 20 years for clinical tests that can detect any deterioration in his condition.

However, after his last check-up in July he has now been told his next appointment will be a video consultation in September 2022.

Mr Gray who is 49 and lives in Glasgow, was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy in his 20s.

He said: “It’s counterproductive because, what will happen is a lot of us will end up in casualty which will just put pressure on that service.”

The Herald told yesterday how adults, who were born with a heart condition and require close, life-long monitoring are facing cancelled appointments and delays which have been blamed on “Covid contingency plans” . One patient was given an appointment for 2022 and it was later cancelled.

Labour’s Monica Lennon said the NHS was in danger of becoming a service that “de-prioritises” patients if their health problem is not Covid related.

Mr Gray said he is normally seen twice a year as an outpatient at Stobhill Hospital. While he also has access to nurse specialists over the phone he says those appointments are necessary to help pick up any changes in his condition.

“When I’m seen in clinic I usually get blood tests as well as an ECG (electrocardiogram) and an ultrasound of my heart," he said.

Cardiomyopathy is a general term for diseases of the heart muscle, where the walls of the heart chambers have become stretched, thickened or stiff. Most types of cardiomyopathy are inherited and are seen in children and younger people.

Mr Gray says he is not a candidate for a heart transplant which could prolong his life and is dependent on a number of different drugs.

A spokeswoman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHS GGC) said it would look into Mr Gray’s case to ensure the appointment timescale was "appropriate".

In common with other health boards, NHS GGC said more appointments are taking place by telephone or video link to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

However Mr Gray believes it is unfair that patients are expected to have the technology to facilitate virtual appointments.

He said: “I have to supply the apparatus, the internet connection, a decent web cam. It feels as if the NHS has almost gone corporate.

“There are 185,000 people in Glasgow who don’t have internet access and they have been cast adrift.”

Labour’s health spokeswoman Monica Lennon said: “People who already have a shortened life expectancy are being made to feel they no longer matter.

“The Health Secretary promised that hospital services would be re-mobilised, but anything that isn’t Covid-19 related is being de-prioritised.

“The Scottish Government must ensure that NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is able to run these clinics.

“Delaying appointments until 2022 is simply unacceptable.”

A spokeswoman for NHS GGC said: “We are sorry for this patient’s concern and will ensure our team review whether the 2022 appointment is appropriate and contact the patient.

“We would offer reassurance that it is standard practice and entirely appropriate for patients to receive their routine follow-up care by our team of highly experienced nurse specialists in our cardiology teams.”