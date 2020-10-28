Former miners, who were convicted during the year-long strike that took place in the 1980s, are set to gather outside Holyrood ahead of a potential pardon.
It comes almost four decades after millions of people protested against pit closures during the industrial dispute with Margaret Thatcher’s government.
Later today, the Scottish Government will update MSPs on an independent review into the convictions of miners during the 1984/85 strike, and reportedly proposes that a pardon be granted.
Scottish Labour MSP Neil Findlay will join the miners outside Holyrood on Wednesday afternoon.
He said: “I hope today we see the Justice Secretary accept my proposal for a pardon for those miners who were victims of politically-motivated convictions.
“Many former miners and their families have waited years for this – they have paid a heavy price for their convictions including being blacklisted from employment.
“I want to thank former justice minister Michael Matheson for setting up the independent review into policing during the 1984/85 strike and John Scott QC and the panel for their work.
“Today we can right a historic wrong that affected so many working men and their families – I hope that the Justice Secretary will accept the recommendations of the report today and implement them before the end of this parliamentary term.”
