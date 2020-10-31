During the spring, many of us dusted off our bikes and got back in the saddle in a bid to keep fit and fight off lockdown boredom. But as coronavirus uncertainty abounds and our social lives remain curtailed, it is undoubtedly worthwhile to keep up your cycling into the winter months. Infrastructure has certainly improved for those travelling on two wheels, but what about if you want to take your bike and explore somewhere with a bit of wow factor? Scotland has plenty of great cycling routes and we’ve rounded up some of the best of them. Just remember that when cycling through winter, you will need to layer up, pack waterproofs and make sure your bike is well lit if it gets dark.

Wild about Argyll Trail, Argyll and Bute

This varied, exciting trail runs for more than 650km past some of the best scenery in the west coast of Scotland. Evidently it’s a bit too much to tackle in a day, or even in a couple of days, but you can choose a section to try out initially and then perhaps attempt the full thing later on as part of an adventure holiday. It is best suited for gravel and mountain bikes but some stretches on quiet roads or cycle paths will suit road bikes too. The trail is a good option for this time of year, as the midges are largely gone and some of the wet and muddy sections are a little bit drier- though you can expect to still get dirty. Starting out in Helensburgh, the route takes in some of Argyll's most stunning locations, including Cowal, Kintyre and Oban, with rivers, lochs and the sea ever-present along the way. Train stations in Helensburgh, Garelochhead, Arrochar and Tarbet, Taynuilt, Connel and Oban offer opportunities to split up the journey, while plenty of sites of interest (such as Puck’s Glen or the Allt Dearg Wind Farm) provide places to stop for a rest.

Glasgow to Balloch, via National Cycle Route 7

There’s nothing worse than over-doing it on an ambitious cycle and then realising you have to do the whole thing in reverse to get home. Fortunately, the route from Glasgow to Balloch is peppered with train stations where you can stop off, rest your legs and rely on the train to bring you back to where you started. But if you do manage the whole full 20-mile route you will be rewarded with a great sense of satisfaction- as well as some lovely views of Loch Lomond. Start at the spectacular Riverside Musuem in Partick, or even earlier at Glasgow Green, and then follow the (largely traffic free) National Cycle Route 7 as it weaves alongside the River Clyde to Clydebank. From there, take the Forth and Clyde Canal as far as Dumbarton before heading north along the River Leven towards the lovely village of Balloch.

Speyside Way, Aviemore

The Speyside Way runs for 65 miles, all the way from Buckie to Aviemore, but the sections from Fochabers to Ballindalloch and from Nethy Bridge to Aviemore are those most suitable for bikes. Arguably the prettiest part is the section that begins in the striking Rothiemurcus estate, following the Speyside Way to the postcard village of Boat of Garten. The journey itself is scenic enough, but when you reach the village it is worth a detour to admire the tranquil waters of the nearby Loch Garten -with its pineforest, wetlands full of wildlife and dramatic views of Ben Macdui (Britain’s second highest mountain). Less experienced cyclists may wish to stop there, but the Speyside path continues to Nethy Bridge for those who want a bit more of a challenge. Be careful though- if you venture too far along the route and reach Ballindalloch you may discover the hard way that the path can’t sustain bikes.

Loch Leven Heritage Trail, Kinross

This 13 mile, 21km trail around Loch Leven is traffic-free apart from a stretch of just 100 metres. While this makes it ideal for cycling, it is also popular with families, runners and those just out for a stroll, so be prepared to be patient and ring your bell when necessary to let people know you are approaching. There are different points at which you can begin your cycle but there’s also various cafes around the loch’s circumference, so you can take several pitstops if necessary to help you complete the whole thing. While you are cycling make sure to look out for pink-footed geese, waterfowl and ducks, as the loch attracts the largest concentration of them found anywhere in the UK. A great option for a day out with kids.

Mountain bike trails in Pollok Park, Glasgow

A carpet of autumnal leaves makes Pollok Park a real treat at this time of year. But rather than exploring its 361 acres by foot, why not do it in style via the excellent mountain bike trails within the park? Despite being close to the buzz of Shawlands, and indeed the city centre beyond, the trails on offer are as good as any that can be found in the countryside. There’s a variety of difficulty levels, too: the short and flat green circuit provides an ideal introduction to off-road cycling; the blue circuit offers steeper terrain with varied surfaces (with skill and concentration required); the red circuit offers constructed obstacles to give a real taste of mountain biking and the black requires significant skill -though higher thrills- and should not be attempted by inexperienced riders.

Applecross Peninsula Loop via Bealach na Bà, Wester Ross

The Bealach na Bà is one of the most famous roads in the country. But while most people will drive up its various twists and turns, tackling the road by bike offers one of the best bragging honours cyclists can get. Holding the title of the greatest ascent of any road in the UK, the hairpin bends and 7% gradient are exhausting, but highly rewarding for the views of Skye and beyond. By starting in Applecross and heading clockwise, via Fearnmore and Tornapress, you face a fair few tough climbs before you even reach the iconic Bealach na Bà. But by saving the big climb until last, a well-deserved drink in the famous beer garden of the Applecross Inn will taste that extra bit sweeter.

Five Ferries Challenge, Argyll and Bute

Hugely rewarding -but highly challenging- this route is suitable for competent cyclists only. As the name suggests it involves taking five ferries: Ardrossan to Brodick (Arran); Lochranza (Arran) to Claonaig (Kintyre); Tarbert (Kintyre) to Portavadie (Cowal); Colintraive (Cowal) to Rhubodach (Bute) and finally Rothesay (Bute) to Wemyss Bay; cycling between each of the various ferry terminals. If you reckon you can fit all that in within a day, and feel fit enough for 55 miles of cycling, then it is well worth the effort, with the option of raising some money for charity if you do it on a sponsored basis. CalMac even sells a ticket specifically for those doing the five ferries, priced at £14.70 per adult.

Newton Mearns to Fenwick, Ayrshire

One of the benefits of the lockdown-induced influx of cyclists on our roads is that there is now genuine pressure to improve the road infrastructure for bikes. So as more of our city streets are redeveloped to provide dedicated cycle lanes, they could use the road from Newton Mearns to the village of Fenwick as an example of what to aim for. An excellent two-way cycle lane is fully segregated and kerbed off from the road for a stretch of several miles, offering cyclists of all ages and abilities the chance to try out some more adventurous routes while feeling totally safe. When you reach Fenwick it’s a short journey to the beautiful Craufurdland Castle and Estate, which has its own popular café and coffee shop where you can stock up on some well-deserved cake.

Edinburgh to North Berwick

You might imagine that Scotland’s capital city isn’t particularly enjoyable to navigate on a bike. But with the roads currently quieter than usual, and Edinburgh boasting a surprising amount of cycle-paths and traffic-free trails, a ride from the city out to North Berwick is a lovely way to spend the day. You can start at Portobello beach, in the east of the city, or a bit further along at Musselburgh or Prestonpans if you don’t fancy doing the full 55 mile route. Once you make it as far as Aberlady you will be rewarded with some quiet rural roads with minimal traffic, before joining the B1347 all the way to North Berwick. From there, hop on the train back to where you started- or cycle back if you are feeling particularly fit.

Green Circular, Dundee

The Green Circular has been a popular cycle route in Dundee for 25 years, but it has recently been upgraded with some resurfacing at the Riverside Nature Park and Trottick Ponds as greener travel becomes a political priority. The 26 mile circular route skirts around the circumference of the city while avoiding the busy centre itself: leading from Invergowrie along the waterfront to Monifieth, where it cuts north up towards Arbroath Road and then Baldovie Road before weaving through Drumgeith Park and Finlathen Park. From there, head towards Trottick Ponds and then Templeton Woods to take you to Camperdown Park to finish. A free map of the route is available online or from cycle shops across the city, which also includes additional suggestions for routes around the outskirts of the city.