Over 1000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 1202 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further 28 deaths recorded.
The total number of cases has now reached 60,403.
New figures confirmed 1117 people were in hospital - an increase of 17 from yesterday - with 85 in intensive care, marking an increase of three.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 451 new cases.
A total of 292 new cases have been recorded in Lanarkshire, with 152 cases recorded in Lothian, and 91 cases in Ayrshire and Arran.
The remaining cases were spread over nine health boards.
The Western Isles was the only local authority to report no new cases in the last 24 hours in Scotland.
The total number of deaths has now reached 2754.
