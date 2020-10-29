‘It’s like something out of science fiction’, is how Jan Ritson describes the remarkable surgery and NHS team effort that saved her leg – and her life.

The 71-year-old is recovering well after undergoing a 12-hour procedure that involved part of the bone in her lower leg being removed, transported to another hospital and treated with radiation and then re-attached, all while she was under anaesthetic.

The complex surgery involved three specialist consultant surgeons and multiple clinical teams from both the Golden Jubilee Hospital and Glasgow’s Beatson and is a first in Scotland.

Mrs Ritson was initially told she might lose her leg after she was diagnosed with a malignant tumour on her left tibia – the shin bone – during lockdown, her third cancer diagnosis after first being treated for breast cancer at 30.

Due to the severity of the tumour, removing her leg would have been the simplest option.

However, despite initially believing it might be too risky given her age, the clinicians involved assessed that there was a good chance of saving it with the uncommon but scientifically proven procedure.

During surgery in August, an eight-inch section of Mrs Ritson’s tibia was removed and sent on a 20-minute journey to the Beatson in a sterile container.

After two hours of treatment with extra-corporeal (outside the body) irradiation the bone was re-packaged and brought back to the Golden Jubilee where the team was waiting to insert it back into place.

The surgery was led by Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Ashish Mahendra of Glasgow Royal Infirmary, who has used the technique before for a small number of pelvic and hip tumours.

As well as treating the cancer, the radiation effectively killed the bone, meaning it would no longer receive a blood supply.

Bone from Mrs Ritson’s fibula was used to bring the tibia back to life.

Mrs Ritson is now recovering at home in Stewarton, East Ayrshire, with husband David, 71 and said: “It’s absolutely mindblowing what they have achieved.”

The grandmother-of-one was successfully treated for breast cancer when she was 30 and then for a recurrence of the disease at 50. She had stayed well for the next 20 years until she began to experience severe pain in her lower back in late April during lockdown.

She said: “At that time you couldn’t make an appointment with the doctor apart from a telephone appointment and I was given anti-inflammatories for sciatica.

"After about three weeks I thought, well this is not working.

“I managed to get an osteopath who had just come out of lockdown and he saw me and said this is not sciatica – I would go and get an X-Ray.

“Everything was put into place very quickly thereafter.

“Initially they thought there was no way I could take an operation like that because of my age but that was before I saw Mr Mahendra who was happy to try the operation because I’m fit and healthy.”

The surgery was captured on video and Mrs Ritson was able to watch the footage from her hospital bed.

“They showed me the part where they removed the bone and put it into the special box. It was a bit bizarre, an out-of-body experience.” she said.

The procedure would normally have been performed at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, but in April 2020 the sarcoma service was transferred to the Golden Jubilee to ensure the service could continue to treat patients throughout the pandemic.

Claire MacArthur, Director of National Elective Services at NHS Golden Jubilee, said:

“It takes enormous skill, planning and collaboration to do a surgery of this magnitude, even more so at this at this particular moment in time, so everyone involved deserves immense credit.”