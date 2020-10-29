THE SCOTTISH Government has been told to urgently confirm that nightclubs that adapted to stay open will not miss out on lifeline funding.

The calls come amid fears that establishments that were encouraged to adapt their business model to pubs and bars after nightclubs were given no re-opening date are being penalised and excluded from grant support.

The Scottish Government's contingency fund will pay out grants of up to £50,000 for nightclubs and soft play centres.

Businesses with a premises with a rateable value up to £18,000 can claim a grant up to £10,000 while premises with a rateable value between £18,001 and £51,000 are eligible for grants of up to £25,000 and premises with a rateable value of over £51,001 can claim up to £50,000.

But currently, premises will not be eligible if they have opened at all since March – such as changing their licence to open as a pub.

Last month, Glasgow City Council changed licensing rules to allow the city’s nightclubs to open as pubs. The rules in Glasgow said that nightclubs which chose to operate as a bar, with seated customers, would be able to open from 11am to midnight.

Glasgow’s licensing board said in September that "there’s no real prospect that the restrictions on nightclubs are going to be lifted in the near future", indicating that venue owners "have a massive challenge to deal with".

The authority added that it would "have to be flexible enough to give operators an opportunity to reshape their business to operate as an ordinary bar". But those businesses would not be able to apply for the funding.

Conservative economy spokesperson, Maurice Golden pointed to one nightclub owner who spent£12,000 to "adapt his premises and keep going, only to re-close after one week and then find out as a result of this we cannot receive support".

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "I do recognise that issue and it is being addressed as we speak.

"If I want to address nightclubs in particular, those that have curated music will be able to apply to the culture and venues fund that's being administered by Creative Scotland.

"Those that don't provide curated music are now being provided with a nightclubs fund. It's important that we support them."

Mr Golden said: “It appears the SNP’s Economy Secretary has come late to the party in providing funding clarity for the nightclub sector.

“The SNP must guarantee that no nightclub business will be excluded from getting this money, in order to protect vital jobs and livelihoods.

“Businesses have spent thousands in adapting, only to find out the SNP’s latest funding guidance had hung them out to dry.

“That’s what happens when the SNP don’t fully engage with struggling businesses, and they must change that attitude as a matter of urgency.”